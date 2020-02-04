D’Angelo Russell could be moved

Advertisement

RUSSELL ON THE MOVE AFTER EVERYONE? The original belief was that the Warriors, who are sure to be salespeople, wanted to hold on to all-star guard D’Angelo Russell and swap him over the summer after they had time to rate him for a full season. However, it turns out that this doesn’t necessarily have to be set in stone, as it was reported on Monday that Golden State was listening to the seats for their talented young ball handler with a few teams that expressed interest.

One of these teams is obvious; The Timberwolves have long been rumored to want Russell not only because of his obvious talent and great need in the background, but also because of his friendship with Karl-Anthony Towns, who is having a tough season in Minnesota, and not because of his own contributions.

But another team showed interest in Russell, whom we had never heard of on the front before, and that was the Knicks. Some of the players mentioned in a theoretical exchange for Russell as returning to the Golden State were Bobby Portis and Frank Ntilikina, who could both be solid role players in an elite team that the Warriors believe will be there next season will be.

Advertisement

MORE TRADE SCUTTLE: The rumors are now rampant with the trading deadline in less than three days. Here are just a few of the latest. (See our Trade Rumors page for more information.)

The Suns and Pistons are having serious talks about trading with Luke Kennard as part of a proposed deal that will land Detroit as Phoenix ‘first choice and some decent young pieces. It looks like the complete remodeling is imminent in Detroit.

Clint Capela continues to be bought by the Rockets, and the Celtics emerged as a potential surprise candidate, along with the Hawks, who seem like the favorites to land him and the Nets.

Andre Iguodala is ready to pause the whole season if the grizzlies can’t trade him for one of his favorite clients. Yes Morant and Dillon Brooks are not too interested in Iguodala at the moment.

The wizards want to improve on the closing date to show that Bradley Beal is serious about turning things around, and one player to target is Tristan Thompson. He would be interesting there, do strong picks for Beal and John Wall, and finish the pick and roll.

Charlotte and New York had discussions about the great Julius Randle, and Malik Monk and Terry Rozier were discussed as part of these negotiations.

The heat is watching Danilo Gallinari, who would help them improve immediately without jeopardizing their vital place for the 2021 ceiling.

The hottest names on the market: We rank the five players who have most appeared on our trading rumors page last week, including Andre Drummond and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.

We have delusions: In the latest HoopsHype podcast, our own Alex Kennedy is accompanied by The Athletic’s Shams Charania to discuss some of the newest merchant ships he hears. He’s putting some tidbits there that he hasn’t tweeted and that hasn’t been reported elsewhere, so it’s a must.

Silver speaks: NBA commissioner Adam Silver explains how the league has dealt with the losses of Kobe and David Stern and improved relations between the NBA and China and the upcoming all-star game.

FUTURE COACH? John Wall has spent a lot of time rehabilitating in the past 13 months, but he hasn’t wasted it. Wall uses his free time to sharpen his basketball spirit and hopes that he can use this experience to become a coach or front office member in his post-game career.

Heroes Legend: Manu Ginobili further consolidated his status as an absolute legend by saving a grandmother who fell on the beach while trying to climb a sand dune. From bat hunting to rescuing grandmas, there’s nothing Manu can’t do.

MILLIONAIRE CLEANER: A guy who’s spent over a decade on semi-professional basketball and finally gave up his dream of reaching the NBA after failing with the Knicks in 2016, turned to fashion and is now a successful jeans designer.

NOT ALL ON HIM: Cavs first-year head coach John Beilein has caught a ton of flak this season, some of which deserve it, but rookie keeper Darius Garland says Cleveland’s mistakes are not Beilein’s fault, and it must be left to the players, to do better.

OOPS: Spurs tall man Jakob Poeltl checked in in San Antonio last night – as was the norm – without putting his jersey on. It was funny.

PAY QUIZ: WHO IS THIS NBA PLAYER? 🤔

Click here for the answer.

Feel super free to share this newsletter with your friends. Subscribe here.