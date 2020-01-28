Dancing With the Stars Season 28: ABC Boss Tips with 'Tweaked Format'

Advertisement

RELATED STORIES

Dancing With the Stars may have a little extra spring in mind when the sick competitors collect pirouettes again according to the ABC schedule next month, based on the community’s leisure chair, Karey Burke.

In the aftermath of the controversial, much malevolent cycle of last fall, which discovered a whole series of well-scored frontrunners that eventually repel the radio from the national radio (and real dark horse), Bobby Bones, ABC chose to launch the conscious spring cycle. skip it first. in franchise historical past. Shortly thereafter, Burke informed reporters that “format adjustments” anticipate season 28, although the exec at the time refused to provide details.

Talking to TVLine last week at the TV Critics Assoc. Summer time press tour, Burke delivered new perception in the retooled DWTS, which returns on Monday 16 September at 8 / 7c. To begin with, the exec characterized the changes as “format adjustments” versus format adjustments, “including:” It is (shifting) the focus of the present to essentially pay attention to the fact that it is a dance party, and also specializes in the celebrities. “

Advertisement

By “leaning in its strengths,” Burke believes that DWTS will strengthen its place as quickly as possible as “the most entertaining dance gift on TV.”

Meanwhile, Burke’s mother remained on the solid celebrity of season 28, but promised that the line-up is ‘actually good’.

Advertisement