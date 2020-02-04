Danai Gurira's Walking Dead Exit Confirmed - Check Out Her Emotional Announcement

Advertisement

The Comedian-Con panel of the Walking Dead in San Diego released important information for fans of AMC’s long-standing zombie drama on Friday.

Danai Gurira, who has performed Michonne since season 3, confirmed that the upcoming season 10 could be her finale. “I can confirm that this is the last season. Maybe I’ll go, ”she informed the panelists. “I would say exactly that it was one of the purest joys of my life to play this position … I am very, very grateful for the know-how that I had in methods that I cannot even describe exactly. See watch the video of her announcement here:

Gurira’s departure from the sequence has been a certain degree of hypothesis since February. There is still a likelihood that the Black Panther star in his Walking Dead films will be part of former lead actor Andrew Lincoln, who starred Rick Grimes from seasons 1 through 9.

What do you think of the information? Astonished that Gurira is leaving? Or are you only there for the hikers? Beat the feedback along with your answer.