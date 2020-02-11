Dan Levy's Tux at the Oscars after-party had a hidden message from a Canadian poet

Advertisement

Sunday evening, Dan Levy went to the lively Oscars Vanity Fair with a two-tone Valentino tuxedo which, in his own words, “makes him emotional”. Aside from the fact that this is a beautiful costume made by a master Italian designer, there is an additional reason for Levy’s special connection with her. On the right cuff, if you look closely, you will see a short poem by Mustafa the Poet embroidered on the sleeve.

“This love is not blind

this love has eyes

we cannot hide. “

This tuxedo makes me emotional. And it is not only because the beautiful words of @ mustafathepoet are embroidered on the sleeve. Thank you @maisonvalentino @pppiccioli for the honor of wearing your beautiful clothes. 💕 Styled by @ecduzit Photo: @gettyimages

Fashion insiders know Mustafa Ahmed’s work. The Toronto poet, singer and songwriter collaborated with Valentino last year on a special collection on the theme of poetry for fall 2019, with his poems embroidered on a total of 25 pieces in the collection.

“Much of what I wrote came from the perspective of black love and what it meant to me,” said Ahmed to Complex of the collaboration with Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, on a collection inspired by love and romance. “For example,” I thought I was too dark until I expanded into a galaxy. “I wanted to offer hope.”

I collaborated with @maisonvalentino on their new collection for women (FW19 / 20), my poetry and my words are embroidered on clothes, shoes and bags. Thank you @pppiccioli, thank you @yigit, what an honor.

The Canadian-Sudanese poet has also collaborated with musical artists such as Daniel Caesar, Camila Cabello and The Weeknd, with whom he co-wrote the song “Attention” on the 2016 album by singer Starboy. He served on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Youth Council and in 2019, he worked with Drake on a documentary on gun violence in Toronto.

After a lot of blood and tears, he finally came out, the link is in my biography. I created “Remember Me, Toronto” after thinking about how my dead friends want to be remembered, after thinking about how we all want to be remembered. I created this for the artists in this video and for everyone in our communities. To the young boy seeking revenge, to the young boy carrying hatred, I was there, sometimes I am still there. This project is for this boy to realize that the biggest problem is not between us, there is a bigger beast and a systemic structure working against us. The “priority neighborhoods” of the city are hidden. They hide our truth and our humanity. Our memories are often distorted and buried so I wanted to give us the opportunity to rewrite our memories and the memories of those we lost. We will always have our voices to, hopefully, live on top of our announced deaths with ID photos and dated criminal records. We are introducing this video in our schools to facilitate discussions about remembrance and to offer the children of our city a new perspective, children who admire these artists. The following video will interview mothers who have lost their sons due to gun violence, they will talk about how they want their sons to remember in their mother tongue. Thanks to everyone who made this possible, I’m going to cry so I’ll stop here. (Smoke Dawg is speaking in the background 🖤🥺)

Since Levy’s Schitt’s Creek’s show is also about love, vulnerability and the search for light in the dark, this special costume seems to be a perfect fit.

