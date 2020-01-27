Dan Levy receives the Visibility Award from Human Rights Campaign

Advertisement

January 27 (UPI) – Actor, writer and producer Dan Levy receives the Human Rights Campaign’s Visibility Award.

The organization announced in a press release on Monday that Levy, 36, will be honored on March 28 during the HRC Los Angeles Dinner.

Advertisement

Levy has co-created the CBC series Schitt’s Creek with his father, Eugene Levy. Levy, who is gay, plays David Rose, who is pan-sexual, in the show.

“Through his advocacy, creative leadership and his hilarious, authentic portrayal of David Rose on Schitt’s Creek“Dan Levy improves the visibility of LGBTQ by inspiring us to embrace everything we are,” said HRC President Alphonso David in a statement.

“By creating and inhabiting the world of Schitt’s Creek as a community where people are welcomed, regardless of who they are or who they love, Levy helps us all to get closer to that reality. We are incredibly excited to honor Dan Levy with the HRC Visibility Award during the 2020 Los Angeles Dinner, “he added.

HRC confirmed the news on Twitter. Levy responded gratefully.

“I hope to find the words to properly express my gratitude by the time we eat. For now, I’ll just say thank you, @HRC. This means so much,” he wrote.

Levy appeared Watch live what happens with Eugene Levy and them Schitt’s Creek co-stars last week. Levy said he was gay when he was 18 when his mother, Deborah Divine, asked him about his sexuality at lunch.

“We knew for a long time and we were waiting and then mother couldn’t wait any longer,” Eugene Levy recalled.

Levy said earlier The Ellen DeGeneres show on which he proudly depicts an LGBTQ love story Schitt’s Creek through his character, David.

“I think I can tell a strange love story on television freely and without notes from anyone, something very rare and wonderful,” he said.

Schitt’s Creek is in the middle of a sixth and final season.

.

Advertisement