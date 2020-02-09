Damien, Bonita and Sonora are the top scoring teams - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

The CIF Southern Section Boys basketball playoff pairings were released on Sunday with Damien, Bonita and Sonora among the regional teams that had the highest seeds in their respective playoff divisions.

The first round for all divisions is on Wednesday with the second round on Friday. All games are provisionally set to 7 p.m.

Damien (21-7), who finished second in the Baseline League after Open Division qualifier Etiwanda, finished third in Division 1 and will open the playoffs on Wednesday against Temecula Valley (15-11), a third-placed player from the Southwest League ,

Damien is as battle-hardened as he comes and was on the Open Division watchlist for almost half of the season. Now he’s in a much better position to win a championship by staying in Division 1.

Los Altos (24: 3), who has had an incredible season in the Hacienda League, is also represented in Division 1 and will take on the Mission League in the big Harvard-Westlake (20: 10) for a league champion like that Conqueror.

Los Altos has been one of the best local public schools in recent years, but due to the competitive format of the equity playoffs, it was difficult to beat high performing private schools in the playoffs, and Harvard-Westlake is just that.

Pasadena (20-8) is the only local team in Division 1 after second place in the Pacific League and receives Calabasas (19-9).

In Division 2A, Palomares league champion Bonita (25: 2) is the fourth and freeway league champion Sonora (24: 4) the third seed.

The Ribet Academy (22-3), which was on the Open Division’s watchlist until last week, stayed in 2A and is the overwhelming favorite to win the division as a top seed.

Bonita will open the playoffs at home against Murrieta Valley (15-13) and Sonora will host Northwood (11-17), both of whom are expected to advance.

Dominguez (17-12) welcomes La Mirada (16-12), a runner-up in the Suburban League. Diamond Bar (13-15) is against Crean Lutheran (16-10).

In the stacked playoffs of Division 2AA, there is a dreamy game in the first round between neighboring schools that could reach each other across the campus.

La Canada (18-10), the Rio Hondo League champion, welcomes Mission League with third place, St. Francis (22-7), a rematch of an earlier season game that the Golden Knights (62-41) easily won ,

Walnut (20-8) finished second in the hacienda, but lost a draw and competes as a third-placed team. He has to compete against the South Coast league champions, Capistrano Valley (25-3).

La Habra (19-9), runner-up in the Freeway League, is with Sea View league champion Tesoro (21-4). Maranatha (13-15) fought this year but still made it into the 2AA playoffs and will face Santa Clarita Christian (19-5).

Diamond Ranch (16-9) has a super tough game against the Mission League runner-up, Chaminade (23-6).

In the playoffs of the 3AA division, the champion of the Almont League, Schurr (23: 4), receives the third place in the Del Rey League, Bishop Amat (18:10) in an entertaining game on site.

Del Rio League champion La Serna (16-10) meets Ventura (20-7). The Valle Vista League champion, Covina (19: 9), will be at home, but could have a hard time against Hart (16: 12).

Keppel (23-5) finished second in the Almont League after Schurr, but won a home game against El Dorado (18-10) in the first round.

Glendora (16-12) won a play-in game against Claremont on Friday, taking the third seed from the Palomares League. La Salle (19-9), second in the Camino Real, won a home game against Citrus Hill (19-7).

In Division 3A there is a fascinating local game with California (18-10) in the first round, in which Pioneer (15-13) will play. The winner of this game is likely to meet Village Christian (22-6), who will face Monrovia (13-14) in the first round.

Temple City (19-9), who finished second in the Rio Hondo League, will be at home against Santa Clara (12-16).

Santa Fe (13-15) is located in Quartz Hill (16-8) and San Dimas (17-11) in Ontario Christian (16-10).

The Renaissance Academy (19-9) is the best base and the biggest favorite in the 4AA division and will compete against Milken Community (12-13).

If Renaissance wins, in the second round it plays the winner of the first round between Pomona (18-7) and San Marino (16-12).

Pasadena Poly (21-4) receives Morningside (14-11) and Flintridge Prep (12-13) plays against Century (19-8).

Rowland (14-11) is in Indian Springs (18-8) and Charter Oak (16-11), a hacienda in general, is in Montclair (20-7).

In the Playoffs of Division 4A, the Mission Valley League champion, South El Monte (19: 7), was not set, but received a gift for the second round and is waiting for the winner of the first round between Cate (15: 4) and Eastside (12-12).

Del Rio League Whittier (14-11) is runner-up to Montview Nogales (16-11).

One of the sleepers to watch is South Pasadena (17-10) and top-class Billy Reed. South Pas has a large berth in the Rio Hondo League and will be in the first round against the Condor League champion Dunn (13: 3).

La Puente (12-16) is Lompoc Cabrillo (17-10) at the third start

There are four area teams in the 5AA playoffs.

Miramonte’s runner-up, Bassett (18-9), receives the Santa Rosa Academy (17-8), and Workman (16-12) meets Mesa Grande (13-8). Gabrielino (19-7) hosts Santa Ana (14-12) and Mountain View (9-17) with Excelsior Charter (18-7).

In the lowest 5A division only one division team takes part. Marshall (12-13), who finished third in the Mission Valley League, is back on the road. 500 Southwestern Academy (5-10).