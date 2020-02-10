Damien, Arcadia Baseball adds big transfers on the eve of the baseball season; Sanin retired as Gabrielino football coach - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

The high school baseball and softball season officially starts on Saturday and there are some transfers that could support two local programs.

Diego Moran, The selection of the Almont League first team and the selection of the Star News second team as a junior in 2019 confirmed that he switched to Arcadia during the semester break.

Moran will be available to the Apaches after the wait that ends on March 23.

Moran is a commitment from the University of St. Mary and a great asset to the Apaches on the hill and on the plate.

Moran was one of the front runners last season, beating .512 with 39 RBIs, seven doubles and four home runs.

He was just as dangerous on the hill and took a 6: 3 lead with 2.32 ERA in 63 innings.

Kaden Moeller, who played for Martin Luther King High at Riverside last year, checked in at Damien High last week and will be considered once the waiting period has ended, confirmed sources.

Moeller is just a junior and a big prospect who has already committed to the state of Long Beach.

Moeller is a left-handed pitcher who also plays first base and had a solid season for King last year. He hit .294 with 13 RBIs, four doubles and a homer in the second year. He is more likely to be a pitching expert, but only threw 15.1 innings for the wolves last season with nine strikeouts and an ERA of 3.13.

Moeller ranks 29th on the Pro Baseball Report leaderboard for class 2021 for all players in the state.

21 LHP / 1st Kaden Moeller @LBDirtbags commits works a clean first inning 3 ks fb: 85-86 T 87 Ch: 74-77 and Curveball was 71. @LesLukach @PBR_California @MLKingBaseball @ SteveDoherty643 pic.twitter.com/0Jq2ygsyJY

– Russell Morgan (@ Russmorgan24) September 15, 2019

SANIN SIGNS OFF AS A GABRIELINO FOOTBALL TRAINER

Gabrielino’s high football coach Harold Sanin, who has been head coach since 2009, has recently resigned. Sanin is also the school’s sports director.

In eleven seasons, Sanin Gabrielino brought three wins, including last season, with an overall victory of 6: 4, but after the fourth place in the Mission Valley League, the playoffs failed to materialize.

His Gabrielino record was 45-63 and his best seasons were in 2012 and 2013. The Eagles were 7-3 in 2012 and 7: 4 in 2013, and it was the only season in which he brought the Eagles into the playoffs ,

HOME AND AWAY FOOTBALL GAMES OF THE LEAGUE?

At the start of the 2020 high school football season, one of the major changes in the East San Gabriel Valley and parts of the Inland Empire is the formation of four-team football leagues. SAC Area League committee.

There will be nine soccer leagues with four teams, with the only exception of the Baseline League in the mountains. SAC area that will stay with the same five teams.

In the Miramonte League, the league has chosen to play six league games instead of finding seven non-league games by playing each team in their league twice at home and away, as you would in most other sports.

But that’s a rarity in high school soccer.

“Just like the NFL,” said Ganesha coach Don Cayer that NFL teams play twice against each other in their own division. “Should be interesting.”

Plans aren’t for everyone else, but since everyone only has three league games, more teams can follow this model, as it’s difficult to find non-league games with only three league games scheduled late in the season.