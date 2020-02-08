Damian Lillard does not hide frustration with officials, Donovan Mitchell after the controversial loss of Trail Blazers

Advertisement

Damian Lillard is fined by the NBA, and he doesn’t care.

The Trail Blazers guard tore the officer team after the controversial loss from Portland to Utah on Friday night. With the Trail Blazers two behind and only 15 seconds left in control, Lillard drove to the rim and got a layout attempt at the board. Jazzcentrum Rudy Gobert clearly interfered with the ball after it hit the glass, which should have led to an imminent violation and draw.

Unfortunately for Portland, the floor officials have completely ruined it. Goal tending was not mentioned when the game took place, so it could not be assessed and corrected. The Blazers eventually lost with a final score of 117-114.

Lillard was understandably furious when he walked down the floor of the Vivint Smart Home Arena and he did not hold back with his comments after the game.

“It’s an easy call. Three referees who don’t mention that,” Lillard said. “I don’t want to hear no – I don’t want to see a report on,” Oh, we should have called that, “or none of it. They’ve cost us a game. We’re in a play-off race and they’ve cost us a game – on an easy call. “

He later used language explicitly on social media in response to the official NBA pool report for the game. Crew leader Josh Tiven admitted that a violation “should have been named”.

When a Twitter user pointed out that Lillard would be fined for the strong words, he offered a short answer: “A lot of money.” (Lillard earns nearly $ 30 million this season alone, and he gets more big checks on his way as soon as his super-max contract starts.)

But Lillard wasn’t ready yet. He also took exception to Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell who Blazers reserve Gary Trent Jr. called out. Both Mitchell and Trent earned technical mistakes at the end of the first half after talking a little too much waste before going to the dressing room.

“I don’t understand why guys like Gary Trent should come in and think they can just punch us,” Mitchell said. “I won’t lie to you. That should not happen. Ultimately we are who we are. We are not a team where you can come in and simply talk with waste. That just won’t happen. “

When that video came on Twitter, Lillard and Trent responded quickly …

And Mitchell shot back immediately.

The good news: Lillard and Mitchell meet at least once during the regular season. The bad news: NBA fans will have to wait until April 2 to see the All-Stars.

Let us hope that the civil servants can stay out of the spotlight next time.