Damian Lillard denied the binding of the basket because of brutal officers

Damian Lillard finished on Friday evening with 42 points. He should have had at least 44, but a missed goal maneuver by the officials in the fourth quarter stopped that.

Even worse for Lillard and his Trail Blazers teammates, the no-call prevented them from binding the Jazz in the final seconds of the regulations. Utah held on to win 117-114.

Lillard tried a layout around Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who blocked the shot after it came from the back. That should have been called goaltending, but the crew didn’t see it and couldn’t judge the game.

Lillard was naturally furious after the game.

Portland coach Terry Stotts called the no-call “unforgivable.”

Blazer head coach Terry Stotts: “It’s just a shame it was decided by an unforgivably missed call … they could have called a goalkeeper and reviewed it, but they swallowed their whistles.” Pic.twitter.com/iYsHUEYvwT

– Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) 8 February 2020

The Blazers social media team was a bit more reserved.

Other NBA people were unbelieving about the failure of officials:

how do you miss that call? 🤷🏼‍♂️

– Luka Doncic (@ luka7doncic) 8 February 2020

That was a damn and 1 for Dame !!!! The referees blew that shit. That is a weak AF.

– Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) 8 February 2020

