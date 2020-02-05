Damian Lillard climbs after his latest outstanding game

Advertisement

Every week HoopsHype employees award the 10 best candidates for this year’s Most Valuable Player Award. This list highlights stars who qualify for the 2019-20 MVP award because of their impressive game.

Which stars did you notice? Here are our latest MVP rankings:

10. BEN SIMMONS, PHILADELPHIA

STATISTICS: 16.7 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 8.2 APG, 2.1 SPG, 58.4 FG%

This season was a roller coaster ride for the Philadelphia 76ers, who have gone through several hot and cold streaks. The striker scored 271 field goals this season in the restricted area, placing him in fourth place in the league. His unique size helped him reduce rebounds on 5.5 percent of his team’s missed field goals. This is the best quota among the point guards. Simmons also has defensive rebounds on 31.7 percent of the opponent’s missed free throws, also the best among point guards. On the defensive, Simmons averages the best 2.1 NBA steals per game. He also leads all players this season in both solved balls (87) and distractions (190).

9. Jimmy Butler, Miami

STATISTICS: 20.7 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 6.2 APG, 1.8 SPG, 45.3 FG%

Jimmy Butler found a perfect home on the Miami Heat. The five-time All-Star scores an average of 1.46 points per possession in transition, which is number 1 in the league in 2019-20 (minimum: 100 possessions). He has just hit a season high of 39 points per game against the Philadelphia 76ers. With his career best assist rate (28.6 percent), he is in the 96th percentile of all NBA wings. Butler was also a fantastic hustler. He is currently sixth best in steals (1.8 SPG), sixth best in distractions per game (3.6) and sixth best in balls won per game (1.6).

8. KAWHI LEONARD, L.A. CLIPPERS

STATISTICS: 27.4 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 5.2 APG, 1.9 SPG, 46.5 FG%

Once again, Kawhi Leonard has a sensational season at both ends of the pitch. The biggest problem is that he only played 38 games, although the Clippers won 30 of them. Since January, he has stolen an average of 2.1 per game, along with Simmons for the best in the NBA. The Clippers have scored 120.4 points per 100 possessions with Leonard on the course since December 1st. This gives Leonard the second-best offensive rating among all players in the league (minimum: 25 minutes per game) during this period.

7. NIKOLA JOKIC, DENVER

STATISTICS: 20.4 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 6.8 APG, 1.1 SPG, 51.5 FG%

Denver Nikola Jokic has been one of the league’s most multi-dimensional players in recent seasons. He shoots 43.7 percent in jump shots. This is the top 10 among all players who have ridden at least 400 jumpers so far. The center ranks second in the NBA after the field goals achieved (77) within five to nine feet of the basket. His field goal percentage (61.6 percent) is the best among those with more than thirty attempts. He recorded 10 triple doubles in 2019-20, which ranks third best in the NBA. His assist percentage (34.5 percent) and his assist-to-use rate (1.19 percent) are in the 100th percentile per cleaning the glass for all large men.

6. LUKA DONCIC, DALLAS

STATISTICS: 28.8 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 8.7 APG, 1.0 SPG, 46.4 FG%

The second-year superstar was sensational for the Mavericks and brought Dallas an impressive 62.0 percent gain this season. His team played very well, even if they don’t play at home, as we recently found out. The guard averaged 29.1 points per game on the road, making it the second best in the NBA. Doncic has scored 13.9 PPG as a ball handler in pick-and-roll holdings, after Synergy Sports, which occupies third place in the league. As the primary playmaker, his template share (53.8 percent) is only in second place Lebron James among those played with at least 100 minutes. This season he leads the league with a dozen triple doubles.

5. Anthony Davis, La Lakers

STATISTICS: 26.4 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 3.3 APG, 1.5 SPG, 2.4 BPG

Davis shoots 210 out of 280 (75.0 percent) in the restricted area. This is the best of all players who have made at least 200 attempts this season. According to Synergy Sports, the tall man has an average of 1.12 points per possession and thus ranks second among those who have completed at least 800 possessions this season. Davis has more loose balls per game (1.9) than anyone who has played at least ten games. The Lakers are currently 33-9 (0.786 percent) in games when their superstar acquisition has played.

4. DAMIAN LILLARD, PORTLAND

STATISTICS: 29.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 7.9 APG, 1.0 SPG, 46.1 FG%

Since our last MVP race update, Portland’s Damian Lillard averages 39.0 points at 5.8 three-pointers per game. The Trail Blazers have had three wins and only one defeat on this route, which helps them get back on their feet from a difficult start to the season. Since January 1, Lillard has also led the league with 34.3 PPG. He has hit 66 three-pointers from at least 28 feet, which is more than five feet from the NBA’s three-point line. That’s more than a dozen more than anyone else in the league in 2019-20. It averages 1.13 points per possession of the ball per Synergy Sports, making it number 1 among players who have completed at least 800 possessions this season. Lillard also leads all players with 757 points achieved as ball handlers in pick and roll possessions.

3. LEBRON JAMES, LOS ANGELES LAKERS

STATISTICS: 25.2 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 10.7 APG, 1.3 SPG, 49.3 FG%

Knowing that narrative plays a huge role in the MVP vote is the swing of the Los Angeles and Lakers Lebron James, He currently leads the league with 10.7 assists per game. The 35-year-old superstar has set a career high of 2.1 points per game against San Antonio Spurs last night, including five threes in less than three minutes. He continues to deliver monumental accomplishments, record outstanding numbers and at the same time help improve another star teammate’s game in Davis. The more he wins for the Lakers, the better the chances of winning his fifth Most Valuable Player Award.

2. JAMES HARDEN, HOUSTON

STATISTICS: 35.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 7.3 APG, 1.7 SPG, 43.6 FG%

Harden connected to 208 three-point, cornerless, more than twenty than anyone else has ever met. The guard leads the league 2019-20 with jump shots (313). Once again, it was fantastic to create his own shot. Only 14.6 percent of his three hands were supported, which is the best of all players in the NBA. Harden scored 16.2 points per game on isolation possession, per synergy, almost ten points more than any other player in the league. In fact, his 762 points on this game are more than any team other than his own Houston Rockets. To put that in perspective, the Milwaukee Bucks led the Eastern Conference with only 386 points.

1. GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO, MILWAUKEE

STATISTICS: 30.1 PPG, 13.2 RPG, 5.8 APG, 1.1 SPG, 1.1 BPG, 55.4 FG%

He scores an average of 8.7 points per game when operating in a transitional offense per synergy. That is number 1 in the NBA, over one and a half points more than any other so far. He has the second most dunks (141) and most double doubles (41) among all players in the league in 2019-20. His rebound percentage (18.8 percent) is in the top 10 among all players who played an average of at least 20 minutes per game, but the most important thing is: Milwaukee currently beats his opponent by 14.4 points per 100 possessions, when he was on the pitch this season. This is the best among players who played an average of at least 25 minutes per game.

