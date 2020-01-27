Dallas Mavericks awards 24 in honor of Lakers icon Kobe Bryant

Advertisement

January 27 (UPI) – The owner of the Dallas Mavericks team, Mark Cuban, has announced that the franchise will pull out the famous number 24 from Kobe Bryant with number 24 as a tribute to the legend of Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryant, 41, was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, California, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. The group was on their way to Mamba Sports Academy, a facility that Bryant created and coached for a basketball game for girls when their helicopter crashed under unknown circumstances.

Bryant, who played with the Lakers for all 20 seasons of his NBA career, was an arch enemy of the Mavericks for years. In 2005, he scored 62 points against Dallas in three-quarters, despite being greeted by various defenses. He achieved an overall record of 42-22 against the Mavs in the regular season.

“We are shocked and saddened by the devastating news of the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna,” Cuban said in a statement Sunday night. “Kobe was an ambassador for our game, a decorated legend and a global icon. Above all, he was a loving and dedicated father.

“The legacy of Kobe transcends basketball, and our organization has decided that number 24 will never again be worn by a Dallas Maverick. Our hearts go out to all lost lives and the families affected by this terrible tragedy. We send our thoughts and prayers to Vanessa (Bryant) and the family, the Lakers organization and Kobe Bryant fans everywhere. “

Bryant, a double NBA Finals MVP, withdrew from the competition in 2016 after winning five NBA championships and a Most Valuable Player Award (2008) with the Lakers.

The NBA postponed the Tuesday-evening game between L.A. Clippers and Lakers while the organizations attempt to deal with the tragedy.

