Dak Prescott, not surprised by cowboys contract talks, sees more profit with Kellen Moore under Mike McCarthy

Advertisement

MIAMI – Dak Prescott is not going anywhere like the quarterback of the Cowboys. He fully expects to avoid a free organization and stay with the team before 2020 and beyond.

When Sporting News caught up with Prescott during the Super Bowl week, that was the least concern for the following season.

Advertisement

“I have every confidence in my agent and my team,” Prescott [26] told SN. “I have faith in Dallas that something is going to happen that I will be in Dallas.”

Instead, Prescott is focused on pushing the Cowboys offense with a new head coach in Mike McCarthy and the same offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore.

MORE: Pros and cons of the McCarthy rental

Prescott comes from his best season in Year 4, in which Moore first mentioned plays. The QB pitched for a career-high 4,902 yards and 30 TDs, averaging 8.2 yards per attempt and 99.7 rating. That’s a big reason why Dallas Moore held to Prescott to link his philosophy to McCarthy.

“It is someone who is known to stay, so that is always good if you have a coaching change,” said Prescott van Moore. “I’m excited about the change and what’s new, but it’s good to be able to grow with what we did last year.

“Last year we had a lot of success with the attack, but it wasn’t necessarily accompanied by victories, so you want to build on that. I’m excited that coach McCarthy has arrested him.”

Roof Prescott

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/7f/64/dak-prescott-122919-getty-ftr_1xh4pra36ufo31va2ifr6on0vt.jpg?t=1419700735&w=500&quality=80

Prescott was impressed by how Moore, only five years older than he at the age of 31, immediately performed as a seasoned coordinator, with great future head coaching material.

“You only worry about that because you would lose him,” Prescott said of Moore becoming head coach somewhere else at some point. “He is someone who is prepared, someone who just has it – that mental ability to see the attack differently than other people. He can see a defense and know how to play a chess match to prevent them.

“You can also see the timing, the timing of when he plays the right call for us. I am grateful for what he did last season and what he will do for my career.”

MORE: Ranking of the top 50 free agents in 2020

Regarding adapting and adapting to McCarthy, Prescott has just started studying the schedule of his new coach with a lot of extra homework ahead of him in the off season. However, it wasn’t long before Prescott and his teammates warmed up to become the former Packers leader.

“Playing against him, including a bad time in the play-offs, that speaks to him if someone you want to follow who has won the play-off games has won a Super Bowl,” McCarthy’s Prescott said. “When you come into an organization that tries to lead men, and you have, we want to follow. He has the direction and the plan to get there, so we stand behind him and want to get that.”

The former Cowboys coach who replaced McCarthy, Jason Garrett, was hired as the attacking coordinator of the division rival Giants. Although Garrett is gone, Prescott will never forget the most important thing that Garrett preached to him since he was a rookie QB in 2016.

“Preparation – just have faith in everything you’ve studied and done,” Prescott said. “When it’s time to go outside and play and do what you have to do, let it go, because you are prepared and you have done everything.”

Roof Prescott

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ef/99/dak-prescott-112219-getty-ftr_1szh0s6s65xcs128e25skazh1g.jpg?t=-1611398282&w=500&quality=80

That part of Garrett stays with Prescott as he fights to get Garrett’s new team with Moore and McCarthy.

“He was one of the most prepared and professional men I have ever had. I am just so grateful for what he did for my career,” Prescott added to Garrett. “We also have a change in coaching, so you don’t know what insight they will have. It will be fun. That rivalry will remain at its peak.”

The Cowboys will lock Prescott for a lucrative long-term agreement or give him the money guaranteed for a year with the franchise tag, worth almost $ 27 million. That might make it complicated for Dallas to keep veteran-wide receiver Amari Cooper as intended.

Regardless of Cooper’s status, Prescott is lucky to have a budding receiver with number 1 qualities in Michael Gallup, who broke out in his second season with 66 catches for 1,107 yards and 6 TDs in just 14 games.

“I love what Gallup can do,” Prescott said. “He’s such a special recipient. I always say he’s sticky because it doesn’t look like he has bones, but it’s also because he makes these bizarre games to open up on a route. You can’t jam him because “He gets rid of it because he’s so fluid. He’s someone who wants to learn every day and get better. As a young QB, you want someone like that to grow with you.”

MOCK DRAFT 2020:

Cowboys find help with the defense

With Moore, McCarthy, Gallup, the attack line and Ezekiel Elliott at least staying a part of Prescott’s support system for a while, he hopes to help the Cowboys finish better than 8-8. Before 2019, Prescott had a 32-16 record in the regular season, with which Dallas won two division titles in his first three years.

Like a young QB that hunts for a Super Bowl ring, any dazzling individual statistics that Prescott yields has little significance unless there is a return to the playoffs in 2020.

“It’s frustrating. I feel like I’ve been playing some of my best balls in the last year,” Prescott said. “I’m not a number man, so when I say that, I don’t say,” Hey, look at the numbers. “They confirm that. I just want them to commit to more wins right away.”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9zCjfEbKhSw [/ embed]

Prescott had a winning off-field relationship with Dannon, for whom he shot a new Super Bowl-time commercial that took his “Dak Dance” pregame to another level.

“It really has been everything. When I made decisions about who I wanted to sponsor and who wanted me to push their brand, I wanted it to be real and that’s what Oikos Triple Zero allowed me to do,” Prescott said . “I’m not a big breakfast person, but I do need the protein, I need the energy and it does its job.”

Prescott can’t wait to redo his work for the Cowboys. He is determined to continue doing all the work that keeps him in the conversation between the best young passers-by of the competition. Fortunately, he is in the right situation with the right people to get it done.

.