In DaBaby’s video for his new song “Shut Up”, the Charlotte rap supernova takes a break, rubs his leg and speaks to the camera: “It happens when you get over a million dollars on a weekend, man. Your foot becomes deaf. “

DaBaby has had an absolutely absurd hot phase lately. Throughout 2019, DaBaby rose from the regional darkness of YouTube to one of the biggest rap stars and released two albums on the go. (If you count Blank Blank, the mixtape released by DaBaby in late 2018, which contained three albums in 12 months, in addition to countless guest verses.) Today, DaBaby has released its video for a new song called “Shut Up”, usually Goony Volley against anyone who doubts his success or says that he is in the Illuminati or whatever. In the intro of the video, DaBaby promises that it will achieve even more in 2020 than last year. It is difficult to imagine how this is possible at all.

“Shut Up” is not yet available on the streaming services, so we can only hear the song in the video. That makes the song difficult to hear. The video that was shot over the Super Bowl weekend is full of pauses and side effects. The regular directors Reel Goats follow DaBaby through an insane, unsustainable schedule that spans over a dozen shows in a week. There’s a bit of a celebration (and some striptease hijinks that do some NSFW video). Celebrities like P Diddy, Kanye West, Shaquille O’Neal and Teyana Taylor make cameos. But the main purpose of the video is to make rap stars look like a really exhausting and not so fun job. Check it out below.

“Shut Up” is expected to be available on streaming services soon. It is likely to get huge right away.