DA Northern Mindanao closes the Davao and Caraga borders amid the spread of ASF

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – The Department of Agriculture (DA) and its liner agencies have imposed border controls in Northern Mindanao and denied access to pork and pork-based products from neighboring Davao and Caraga regions.

After the outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) in the Davao region, the DA closed its borders here and activated 9 checkpoints that lead to Bukidnon, the neighboring province of this region.

According to DA Northern Mindanao, Director of Operations at Carlota Madriaga, the ASF outbreak in Mindanao started in Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental, and has now expanded to Davao City. (READ: African swine fever reaches Davao City)

Madriaga said the DA in the Davao region issued a notice on January 30, 2020 about the outbreak of the dreaded ASF.

“So far, they have killed 13,000 pigs in the Davao region and the entire region has been closed,” said Madriaga.

DA Secretary William Dar received the Davao outbreak report on February 2, 2020, and has since ordered quarantine and control in the region, Madriaga said.

Dr. Jake Sepe of the Animal Industry Veterinary Quarantine Services Office said that they have stepped up surveillance of areas in the Davao region.

“We have also asked other government agencies, including the police and the military, to monitor and prevent the movement of pork and pork products from the Davao region,” said Sepe.

ASF is a disease that affects pigs, is 100% fatal and is not known to be cured.

ASF in the Philippines is believed to be from China. A pork imported from China spread in the province of Rizal and passed through Luzon.

In Cagayan de Oro, the ASF Monitoring Council has continued to monitor pork products and has since seized and destroyed tons of pork products before entering the local market.

In Zamboanga del Norte, radio reports say the provincial government has ordered all pork products from all other regions, including the neighboring islands of Negros and Cebu City, to be stopped.

Northern Mindanao has the third largest pig industry in the country with almost a million pigs and a total value of 25 billion pesetas.

ASF cannot infect humans, but its virus can survive 6 months and withstand high temperatures. – Rappler.com