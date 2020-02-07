DA closes the popular pig auction house in Davao del Sur because of African swine fever

Advertisement

DAVAO CITY – The Department of Agriculture of the Davao Region (Region 11) announced that it temporarily closed the popular pig auction house in Sulop, Davao del Sur, due to the increasing cases of the African Swine Fever Virus (ASF) in the region.

At least 1,000 pigs change hands almost daily at the Crossing 80 auction site in Sulop, Davao del Sur. Traders from the surrounding areas come by to buy supplies – either for raising or for meat.

Ricardo Oñate, DA director for South Mindanao, told Davao del Sur governor Douglas Cagas and other provincial officials on Wednesday February 5 that he was already with Sulop’s mayor Jose Jimmy Sagarino about the decision the agency agreed to temporarily close the auction site.

He said this was part of the DA’s efforts to curb the ASF infection that started in Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental and has since spread to the outskirts of Davao City.

(READ: African Swine Fever Spreads to Malita in Davao Occidental)

“The continuation of the auctioning of the animals could trigger an infestation not only in Davao del Sur, but also in other areas,” said Oñate.

He said the sellers on the auction site should understand the importance of stopping the activity for the moment as it could ruin their existence in the long run.

Oñate said the prosecutor will find ways to provide support to local sellers known as Viajeros, since the auction’s shutdown could also rob them of their income.

“We will do our part by helping those affected by the closure of the auction site as it is our duty to provide financial assistance so that their families do not go hungry,” said Oñate.

Oñate emphasized that the Viajeros would buy pigs from different areas of Davao del Sur and Davao Occidental and offer them for sale in Sulop.

Emmanuel Piñol, Chairman of the Mindanao Development Authority, said the Viajeros would also buy sick pigs at bargain prices and sell them at higher prices. Her sources included Davao Occidental, the center of ASF infection in Mindanao.

“This is dangerous because a pig sick with the ASF could be bought from other areas and infects healthy herds,” added Piñol.

Claude Bautista, Governor of Davao Occidental, said that no live pigs or meat products could be transported from Ground Zero until the problem was fully resolved. – Rappler.com