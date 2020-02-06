Czech turmoil when Vietnamese restaurant bans Chinese guests

Advertisement

The Prague Geezer reports that the restaurant said “will temporarily not accept Chinese customers”

Published on February 6, 2020 at 11:23 pm

Updated February 6, 2020 at 11:23 p.m.

“To protect public health, the restaurant will temporarily not accept Chinese customers,” said a notice posted on the door, the photo of which was posted on the The Geezer Facebook page.

“Thank you for your understanding,” says the note, which was written in English, Czech, and Chinese.

An employee of the restaurant in central Prague, who wanted to remain anonymous, said he didn’t know why the termination was created when AFP asked him to comment.

According to the Czech media, the news was published for a few hours, during which time no Chinese guests showed up.

The Facebook post triggered an avalanche of mostly negative reactions.

“Discrimination! We are human beings, not viruses. Listen to prejudices,” Lin Cheng, a Chinese-born in Prague, wrote on his Facebook page.

In Czech hospitals, 53 people were tested for the deadly corona virus that is spreading from China, all of which have so far been negative. – Rappler.com

