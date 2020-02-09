Cynthia Erivo: 5 things you should know about the Harriet Oscar-nominated star

Advertisement

Cynthia Erivo is a double nomination for the 2020 Oscars. She is one of the crucial competent actresses of this era – on the big screen, on stage and on television.

Cynthia ErivoThe 33-year-old is one of the numerous nominees who will take part in the 2020 Oscars on February 9. Thanks to Cynthia’s highly effective efficiency in the critically acclaimed film Harriet, Cynthia was nominated for an Oscar for the first time. Cynthia is not only a movie star, she is also a well-known stage actor and is currently making waves on television. Hollywood Life has 5 key questions you want to find out about Cynthia.

1. Cynthia is a double nomination for the 2020 Oscars. The actress is nominated by an actress in a main position for her efficiency as for Finest Efficiency Harriet Tubman in Harriet. She received a second Oscar nomination for Finest Authentic Tune for “Stand Up”, a music that Cynthia co-wrote and performed for the film. If Cynthia wins any of these awards, she goes to EGOT. This implies that she could have received an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony.

Second She is an award-winning Broadway star. Cynthia won national recognition for her position as Celie in The Color Purple’s Broadway production on Broadway Jennifer Hudson, Her efficiency earned her the Tony Award 2016 for the best actress in a musical. She also shared the Grammy Award for the Finest Musical Theater album with her Castmates. Along with The Color Purple on Broadway, Cynthia starred in the West Finish productions of The Cherbourg umbrellas and I can not sing! The X Issue Musical.

Advertisement

4. She is now immersed in TV roles. Cynthia can currently be seen as Holly Gibney in the HBO sequence The Outsiders. She is quickly seen enjoying Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin within the Nationwide Geographic Anthology sequence Genius: Aretha. The sequence will be broadcast on Premiere Could 25 and over 4 nights.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GqoEs4cG6Uw [/ embed]

5. This is not your first film trip. Cynthia previously starred in Widows Viola Davis and dangerous opportunities on El Royale, with Chris Hemsworth and Dakota Johnson, Harriet is simply Cynthia’s third feature film!