John Mamais, the head of CD Projekt Purple’s Kraków studio, spoke about the multitude of side tasks that you are familiar with Cyberpunk 2077, Because this is the follow-up sport of the group that introduced us The witcher Video games shouldn’t be shocked that there are numerous non-mandatory facet quests to sort out.

In an interview with ONMSFT, Mamais revealed that the group was concerned with parts of the open world Cyberpunk 2077 is significantly larger than those for which such problems have been developed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, While the latest sorcerer Sport had only employed “two or three people” on these parts, Cyberpunk 2077 Apparently “15 people have these quests in the open world”.

Mamais explains what these interactive parts of the open world contain, “There are a few levels” for the faceted quests in Cyberpunk 2077, “There is a passive layer that is the distributor, then there is the STS, the Road Tales. I think there are around 75 Road Tales. Then there are smaller actions.”

Mamais added, “The Road Tales are like little quests. There is a story, but there are not many superior cinematic storytelling sequences. They are a technique to discover the world and improve your character.”

When requested when these quests are generated procedurally, Mamais quickly made it clear that this does not seem to be the case. “They are all tailor-made,” he said. “There is nothing like it that is routinely generated. There are set templates that the guys can use, but each one is individual to make them feel really distinctive. The world will be crammed with these things. It should feel really good. “

75 specially made “road tales” for immersion definitely make it sound Cyberpunk 2077 becomes big. However, the start date of the sport has been postponed recently, so you may have to be there a little longer than expected to participate in these quests.