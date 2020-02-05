CWs SUPERMAN AND LOIS throw their two sons

Advertisement

Credit: CW

Peanuts movie actors Alexander Garfin and Little Fires Everywhere’s Jordan Alsace were cast as sons by Clark Kent and Lois Lane for CW’s Superman and Lois after deadline.

Alsace will play Jonathan Kent, who is described by the trade as “straightforward, humble and kind-hearted” with a crazy demeanor that somehow doesn’t seem outdated.

Garfin’s Jordan Kent is described as “wildly intelligent,” but his mercury temperament and social unrest limit his interaction with people, so he spends most of his free time playing video games alone.

Speculation that Jordan – a second son who joined CW in the wake of the “Critical Infinite Earth Crisis” – could be a version of the comic book Jonathan Kent’s best friend Damian Wayne, which may have been entrusted to Clark and Lois, is mentioned in the period while his father Bruce Wayne / Batman is missing, as in the current Arrowverse continuity. In comics, the two are referred to as the super sons – and Jonathan is an only child.

Alternatively, Deadline also speculates that the couple could be fraternal twins.

Superman and Lois was picked up in series and is currently being produced on an unspecified release date.