CSU-Pueblo will be offering cannabis courses from autumn

(CNN) – Students on Colorado State University’s Pueblo campus will be able to learn cannabis this fall.

According to the Colorado Department of Higher Education, state officials approved a Bachelor of Science degree in cannabis biology and chemistry on Friday, which was named as one of the first such programs in the country.

“The new major is a proactive response to a rapidly changing national cannabis plant scene,” said a CSU pueblo official’s proposal for the Colorado program.

The program will be part of the CSU Pueblo Department of Chemistry and will consist mainly of chemistry and biology courses with some courses in math and physics, the proposal said.

Students could choose one of two courses – either a course in natural products with a focus on biology or an analytical course in chemistry.

Graduates could either pursue careers in the cannabis and hemp industry or in government. But they could also be competitive in a “variety of companies outside the cannabis industry”, such as agriculture, food science, biochemistry, and environmental science.

“Training students who are able to understand cannabis science is necessary for industry in all its aspects to be effective and safe for consumers,” it said.

Between 2014 and June 2019, marijuana sales in Colorado were over $ 6.56 billion, according to the U.S. Treasury Department. The state’s revenue from taxes, license fees, and fees exceeded $ 1 billion.

According to the proposal, CSU-Pueblo anticipates strong demand for the program and assumes that after four years, 60 students could be enrolled in the major.

The Colorado Department of Higher Education believes this may be the first of several cannabis-focused degrees offered at Colorado colleges in the near future.

The CSU-Pueblo program will not be the first of its kind. Her proposal cited Northern Michigan University’s bachelor’s degree in medicinal plant chemistry, which was “primarily designed for those who want to enter the cannabis field.”

