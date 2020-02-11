Crufts blame Brexit for a decline in overseas applications Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Dogs and their owners at an earlier launch of the Crufts Dogshow at the Birmingham National Exhibition Center (NEC). Photo: Joe Giddens / PA.

PA archive / PA images

The number of dogs from abroad participating in this year’s Crufts competition has dropped considerably for the first time in almost two decades.

The Kennel Club, the organizers behind the dog show, believe that dog owners’ concerns about possible restrictions on traveling with a dog after Brexit as a reason.

Since the EU introduced the Pet Travel Scheme, the number of applications has increased every year, allowing owners in the UK, the EU and other countries to travel with their dogs using an animal passport.

But the organizers showed a 12% decrease in foreign applications – with 3,171 participation compared to 3,611 the year before.

The largest decrease came from Sweden and France, with notable decreases in applications from Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Russia, the Czech Republic and Belgium.

A total of 20,000 dogs will participate in this year’s competition in the NEC arena in Birmingham, with 16,525 from the UK.

