An art critic destroyed a contemporary piece at Mexico’s leading art fair and sparked a debate about what constitutes art.

Critic Avelina Lésper said she accidentally destroyed the installation on Zona Maco in Mexico City on Saturday when she placed an empty beverage can next to it to express her contempt for the piece: a glass sheet with a stone, a soccer ball, and other coincidences Objects hung inside.

The display comes from the Mexican artist Gabriel Rico, who contrasts objects made by humans, such as tennis balls, with objects from nature, such as feathers and rocks.

“It was as if the work heard my comment and felt what I thought of it,” Lésper said in a video statement for Milenio, a Mexican media group that publishes its columns. “The work broke into pieces and collapsed and fell to the floor.”

G. Mtz-Zalce

(@Grazalce)

Nos tocó show in Zona Maco. Avelina Lesper is a tip from Gabriel Rico, who was classified as insolvent and probator. Muchxs la vimos pic.twitter.com/vcfY5ryOl8

February 8, 2020

Lesper said she was then told that the piece was worth $ 20,000.

Coincidentally or not, the gallery in which the work is exhibited criticized Lésper’s behavior as unprofessional.

“Lésper comes too close to the work to place a beverage can on top of it and take a picture because criticism has undoubtedly caused the destruction,” said the OMR gallery in a statement on Instagram.

The gallery said the critic’s behavior showed an “enormous lack of professionalism and respect”.

OMR said that Rico’s work is currently in high demand among collectors and art institutions.

Alfonso Miranda, director of the Soumaya Art Museum in Mexico, said the incident was a “tragedy”.

Others used social media to welcome the destruction as a performance piece and to promote the sale of art that consisted of used and found items.

Lesper said that she suggested to the gallery that the piece be broken to show its development. When they rejected the idea, she said that she had offered to fix it.

The gallery said that it would contact the artist before announcing the next steps.