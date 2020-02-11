Advertisement

California only operated eight men’s prisons in 1970, when William J. Drummond, a young African American investigative journalist pioneer of the Los Angeles Times, published a groundbreaking article on racial tensions behind bars. A few days earlier, a shooting at the Marin County courthouse had killed four people, sending the FBI a manhunt for activist Angela Y. Davis and spurring what has become a national incarceration boom. mass.

In 2016, California housed 160,000 inmates in 35 prisons, many of which were an important source of employment for small towns in the central valley. In 2018, California had more prison guards than prisoners in 1970.

Drummond, now a professor at the University of Berkeley, is still in prison. Since 2012, he has been an advisor to the San Quentin News, a newspaper published by inmates in California’s oldest prison and the subject of his new book, “Prison Truth”.

The book chronicles Drummond’s past, as well as the remarkable efforts of inmates at San Quentin prison to document their situation and, in doing so, achieve rehabilitation through self-reflection and expression.

(University of California Press)

Glenn Bailey, after five decades in prison for a double murder in Oakland, created a play, “Lifer”, on his experiences. Juan Haines, a bank robber who became a journalist who first invited Drummond to advise the newspaper, developed a network of contacts outside the prison walls to inform his journalism. Richard “Bonaru” Richardson, who has spent more time in prison for theft than many who have committed murder, has gone from operating a prison press used to print the calendars that adorn state offices to that of editor.

Readers also meet two inmates – Larry “Watani” Stiner, a former Black Panther, and Kevin Sawyer, a crusader journalist in the Mumia Abu-Jamal model – whose deep reflections on race and injustice in America are reminiscent of Malcolm’s writings in prison X.

Arnulfo T. Garcia, a heroin addict sentenced to 60 years in prison for life under California’s three strikes law, after being convicted of burglary, is perhaps the most heroic of all. His emergence as editor, diplomat, negotiator, coach and mentor is worthy of a book apart – the one Garcia never lived to write. García was released early for good behavior in 2017 and died two months later in a car accident.

The publication of “Prison Truth” comes at a time when the debate over incarceration has evolved rapidly, fueled as much by the exorbitant cost of detaining detainees as by concerns about reconciliation and rehabilitation.

Prison reform in California was spurred by a 2011 US Supreme Court decision. Justice Anthony M. Kennedy – from Sacramento – found that the prison system had “not provided minimal care to detainees suffering from serious health and mental health problems and had caused unnecessary suffering and death “, violating the 8th Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

The new interest in prisons has also been stimulated by the forces of society, notably the Netflix series “Orange is the new black”, the book of law professor Michelle Alexander “The New Jim Crow”, the podcast “Ear Hustle” and the creation of the Marshall project. , an investigative information site dedicated to criminal justice issues.

Since Drummond started volunteering in San Quentin in 2012, teaching a 15-week introductory journalism course for 18 inmates, the prison population has dropped dramatically.

A glance at the editorial office of San Quentin in March 2018.

(Eddie Herena)

The publication of the San Quentin News – reincarnated in 2008 after it closed in the 1980s – is in itself an irony. The decade of its revival was a period of layoffs, takeovers, budget cuts – brought about by the transformation of digital media, declining advertising revenues and, in some cases, the ownership of raptors – which have weakened and exhausted American newsrooms.

Professional journalists like Drummond advise the inmate newspaper, but the ultimate control is with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Drummond acknowledges that the newspaper has nothing to do with The Angolite, the hard-hitting magazine published at Louisiana State Prison in Angola which was celebrated for its investigations.

“The San Quentin News took a different path, one that emphasized healing, reconciliation and personal responsibility,” says Drummond. He notes that state limits on the newspaper’s editorial independence “raise the question of whether journalism can achieve meaningful reform without revealing shocking facts”.

However, the San Quentin News had its moments of editorial courage. In 2013, the director suspended publication for 45 days after an editor published an unapproved photograph – showing prisoners and an actress, lying down, then dubbed “the yoga photo.” The resulting publicity, including a journalism award, was an unexpected boon. “Suddenly, according to the country’s mainstream media, the motley crew had become a besieged group of prisoners / journalists rising for the first amendment,” writes Drummond.

At Drummond’s request, UC Berkeley students Haas Business School helped the school develop a business plan, forming an unlikely consultation arrangement between MBAs and inmates who generally had a GED earned at best behind bars.

The book is most revealing in its examination of race and public policy. This reminds us that reformist impulses have guided the management of prisons in living memory and have changed – at least in California – when the racial and ethnic composition of prisoners has changed. The prisoners in “Duffy of San Quentin”, a 1954 melodrama about San Quentin humanitarian guardian Clinton T. Duffy, are almost all white. But as a crime wave besieged America in the 1960s, prisons quickly became warehouses for black and brown bodies, the ultimate result of society’s failures to provide decent education, juvenile justice, mental health and addiction treatment services.

Drummond concludes with a call to turn prison into colleges and urges universities to help reverse the school-to-prison pipeline, as Berkeley has done.

Unfortunately, the book suffers from disorganization. Its most telling chapters recount the days of Drummond as one of the only African American reporters in the Times, then belonging to the Chandler family. In the mid-1960s, when Drummond joined the Times of the Louisville Courier-Journal, the newspaper’s staff was almost entirely made up of white men, so much so that the press room recruited a director of black advertising, Robert Richardson , to help cover the Watts. riots.

Drummond extensively describes the characters in the newsroom as the reflective William F. Thomas, a subway editor who was later editor of the newspaper, and Glen A. Binford, a editor of the salted night city . Drummond’s accomplishments – an interview with Eldridge Cleaver, a central role on the front page of the Robert F. Kennedy assassination – are told at a steady pace.

But the most devastating moment in the book – a succinct account of the murder of his mother by a rejected lover in 1957, when Drummond was 12 years old – deserves more than the six pages devoted to him. We hope that Drummond, having helped others tell their stories, will find it in him to tell more.

Truth Prison: The Story of San Quentin News

William J. Drummond

University of California Press: 334 pages; $ 26.95