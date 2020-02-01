Cristin Milioti plays the main role in the dark comedy series Made for Love on HBO Max

Advertisement

How I met your mother alumna Cristin Milioti informs a very completely different form of love story.

The actress will lead Made for loveTVLine has recognized that WarnerMedia’s HBO Max streaming service is a dark comedy.

Primarily based on Alissa Nutting 2017 novel, Made for love is described as a “dark, absurd and cynical moving story of divorce and revenge” that shows “how far some go for love and how many others go to destroy it”.

Milioti will face the challenge as Hazel Inexperienced, a girl who escapes her suffocating 10-year marriage to Byron Gogol, a sociopathic tech billionaire. But after she runs away, Hazel discovers that her husband has already implanted a revolutionary surveillance system – the Made for Love – in her mind. The chip gives Byron an unprecedented entry into Hazel’s mind when she escapes to her hometown to take shelter with her growing older father.

Patrick Somerville (The rest) will work Made for loveS Showrunner with S.J. Clarkson (Jessica Jones, defender) to lead and produce on board. The half-hour challenge had previously received a direct order for 10 episodes from HBO Max.

As well as HIMYM, Miliotis TV credit embodiment Fargo, the Mindy Challenge and Black mirror, It will appear later in Amazon’s Rome Com anthology Fashionable lovewho recently unveiled a premiere date and teaser trailer.