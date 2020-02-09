Advertisement

The Greek authorities are struggling with increasing tensions on islands where the pressure from a new influx of refugees and migrants has reached a critical point.

Tensions between locals and asylum seekers who land in Turkish boats are increasing. Last week, the region’s top official compared the Lesbos situation to a “powder keg ready to explode.” Kostas Moutzouris, Governor of the North Aegean, said: “It is crucial that a state of emergency be declared.”

It is estimated that more than 42,000 men, women and children live on Lesbos, Samos, Chios, Leros and Kos. Due to a containment policy set by the EU, they cannot leave and are forced to stay on the islands until their asylum applications are processed by a system that is both understaffed and overwhelmed.

Aid groups have repeatedly called for the islands to be evacuated. On Friday, there were an estimated 20,000 refugees in Lesbos who were forced to endure the cruel reality of Moria.

“They live in poor, medieval conditions. They have little access to basic services, including clean and hot water, electricity, sanitation and health care,” said Sophie McCann, Médecins Sans Frontières advocacy officer. “Our medical teams treat the resulting health and health problems every day.”

But she added that the locals also had a quick process. “The Lesbos community has been abandoned by its own government for almost five years to cope with the consequences of a failed reception system. Like the refugee community, it is tired. “

As the sentiment against immigrants increased, vigilantes emerged, believed to have been infiltrated by supporters of the far-right Golden Dawn party. On Friday, seven men armed with lumps of wood were arrested in the mountain village of Moria on suspicion of belonging to a gang that appears to be associated with Golden Dawn.

“People have seen their property destroyed, their sheep and goats slaughtered, and their homes set on fire,” said Nikos Trakellis, a community leader. “A few years ago, when there were 5,000 on the island, things seemed bad enough. Now there is a feeling that the situation has really gotten out of control. “

NGOs have also been targeted. Cars have been destroyed in the past few weeks. Foreigners who are perceived as refugee aid have spoken of intimidation. Ciaran Carney, a volunteer filmmaker who teaches refugees on the island, said: “There was a week when nobody [in the NGOs] wanted to leave their homes. It definitely feels like it could explode and no one knows what comes next. ”