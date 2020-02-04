Creepshow Reboot is at Shudder's Fall Premiere Date - Watch Trailer

Advertisement

Tricia Helfer is ready for her creep show debut. Battlestar Galactica and Lucifer Alumna are among the many stars of the upcoming restart of Shudder, which unveiled its first trailer at San Diego Comedian-Con on Friday.

The brand new Creepshow starts on September 26th and has episodes every week. It was written by Greg Nicotero (The Strolling Useless) and Joe Hill (The Strolling Useless).NOS4A2). Together with Helfer, the smithy includes David Arquette (Scream franchise), Giancarlo Esposito (Higher Name Saul), Tobin Bell (Noticed), DJ Qualls (Supernatural), Dana Gould (Stan Contrary to Evil), Jeffrey Combs (Star Trek) , Bruce Davison (X-men), Large Boi (scream: the TV collection), Child Cudi (drunk father and mother) and the unique film star Adrienne Barbeau.

The primary episode will span two stories. In the first place is a Nicotero-controlled adaptation of Stephen King’s “Gray Matter” with Barbeau, Esposito and Bell. The second story, “Home of the Head”, was written by Josh Malerman (Fowl Field) and directed by John Harrison (Tales from the Crypt).

Additional Season 1 rates include “On the Silver Waters of Lake Champlain” (by Hill), “The Companion” (by Kasey, Keith and Joe R. Lansdale), “The Finger” (by David J. Schow), ” Lydia Laynes Higher Half (by Harrison and Nicotero), Evening of the Paw (by John Esposito), Dangerous Wolf Down (by Rob Schrab), All Hallows Eve (by Bruce Jones), The Man within the Suitcase “(By Christopher Buehlman) , “Occasions is Powerful in Musky Holler” (by John Skipp and Dori Miller) and “Skincrawlers” (by Paul Dini and Stephen Langford).

The unique 1982 film, directed by George A. Romero, featured stories from King and an ensemble with Ted Danson (Cheers, The Good Place), Hal Holbrook (Julia), Leslie Nielsen (The Bare Gun) and Barbeau. It later produced two sequels and a derived comedian.

Press PLAY at the top of the trailer, then scroll down to get an overview of the key graphics from season one.