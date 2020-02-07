Advertisement

Credit Suisse chief executive, Tidjane Thiam, was overthrown after losing a fierce boardroom battle that escalated after a spy scandal caught up with the Swiss bank last year.

The bank’s board of directors announced on Friday morning that it had “unanimously accepted” the resignation of the 57-year-old and that Thomas Gottstein, current head of Credit Suisse’s home business in Switzerland, will take over the management. The Board of Directors also fully supported Chairman Urs Rohner to complete his term of office by April 2021.

Thiam and Rohner clashed when it emerged that the Zurich-based bank had hired a corporate espionage firm to follow Iqbal Khan, the former head of the bank’s wealth management department, shortly after leaving the competition from UBS. Credit Suisse insisted that the incident was one-off, but admitted a few months later that a second executive had been followed by private investigators.

Thiam, who said he was unaware of the espionage incidents, appeared to have the upper hand over Rohner’s attempt to oust him earlier this week, and gained the support of a number of top Credit Suisse shareholders.

“I agreed to the board that I will step down from my role as chief executive,” said Thiam on Friday. “I had no knowledge of the observation of two former colleagues. This undoubtedly disturbed Credit Suisse and led to fears and injuries. I am sorry that this happened and should never have happened. “

Thiam will step down after presenting the Zurich bank’s annual results next week.