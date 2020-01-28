Advertisement

Tyler, The Creator won his first Grammy tonight for the best rap album for IGOR 2019. He brought mom on stage for his speech.

It was his third overall nomination – he was nominated in the Best Rap Album for Flower Boy in 2017 and he also had a nomination for Album of the Year for his contribution to Frank Ocean’s Channel Orange.

IGOR beat an area that included J. Cole’s Dreamville project, Revenge Of The Dreamers III, Meek Mill’s Championships, 21 Savage’s I Am> I Was and YBN Cordae’s Lost Boy.

Earlier today, Tyler performed very well with Boyz II Men and Charlie Wilson.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0-bN0HqSTA

Behind the scenes, Tyler talked about how he feels about winning the best rap album when a lot of IGOR is not rapped. “On the one hand, I am very grateful that what I have done can be recognized in a world like this, but also it fears that every time we – and I mean guys who look like me – do everything which is gender-bending or whatever, they also put it in a rap or urban category, ”he said. Here are his full comments:

Tyler’s full comments after being asked by a reporter (from RS) about the controversy over the Grammy vote. pic.twitter.com/L5f2Gbydmz

– Ben Sisario (@sisario) January 27, 2020

