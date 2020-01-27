Crazy Town band members are bleeding after a tour van clashes

Advertisement

The rock-rap group Crazy Town from the early 2000s shared pictures of themselves, covered in blood after their tour bus hit a moose – but luckily the band members were not seriously injured.

“Just bought from first aid, by the grace of God, we’re all okay, just cuts and bruises,” the band posted on Instagram at the end of Thursday. “We hit a moose on route 17 in Ontario Canada 🇨🇦 last night … 🙏🏼. “

Frontman Seth Binzer, guitarist Elias Tannous and drummer Roland Banks were all in the car at the time of the collision, they explained.

The guys, best identified for his or her hit ‘Butterfly’, shared photos of the accident site, along with a photo of their van with a completely shattered windshield.

Moreover, they shared a selfie of the shaken band members splashing in blood.

The band was lucky to flee the crash with minor accidents, although the female moose was killed under the influence, in accordance with TMZ.

The rockers boarded another van and continued their journey to their next tour stop after being treated.

