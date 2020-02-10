CPW: The ‘Egregious’ video shows a woman feeding deer in Colorado

Advertisement

DENVER – A newly released video shows a woman feeding deer in her house.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife released the video on Monday afternoon. The agency has not yet said where it was shot in Colorado.

The video shows a woman who lures and feeds three deer in her house.

“These tremendous feeding actions have to stop. It is selfish and dangerous for both animals and humans, and it is illegal, ”wrote CPW. “Let the wildlife be wild, these animals are not pets.

– CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) February 10, 2020

CPW spokesman Jason Clay said the woman who made the video was given a quote for the illegal feeding of big game wildlife.

FOX31 and Channel 2 are working to learn more about the incident. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

