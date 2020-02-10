Advertisement

Senator Mitt Romney arrives to resume impeachment against President Trump at the United States Capitol in Washington, DC on January 31, 2020. (Brendan McDermid / Reuters)

The chairman of the Conservative Political Action Conference raised his eyebrows at the weekend when he noted that he would fear Senator Mitt Romney’s “physical security” if he attended the conference.

Advertisement

“I would actually be worried about his physical safety this year, people are so mad at him,” CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp told Greta Van Susteren in Fox News’ Full Court Press.

Romney, a Utah Republican, angered the members of his party earlier this month when he was the only Republican to vote for President Trump’s conviction in his impeachment process.

“We will not identify him as a conservative,” said Schlapp on Sunday about Romney’s possible presence at CPAC. “I suppose if he came as a non-conservative and wanted to discuss an issue with us, we might let him come in the future.”

For some critics, Schlapp’s statements approached a threat.

“I haven’t met anyone more honorable than Mitt Romney,” said Senator Joe Manchin, one of the Senate’s most moderate Democrats. “It’s hard to believe that we bowed so deep.”

Schlapp denied that his comments contained threatening intentions, saying that he had “no beef” with Romney’s family and hoped that they would “lead a happy, healthy life outside of politics.”

“I do not wish Gov Romney any harm, I just want him to find a new hobby to destroy the dynamics of the GOP,” the conference leader wrote in a tweet.

The newfound aversion of many Conservatives and Republicans to Romney is a far cry from eight years ago when the party elected him to bear the flag for the presidential election against Barack Obama.

Romney said his vote for Trump’s dismissal was based on his integrity and belief.

“I am aware that there will be people in my party and in my own state who vehemently reject my decision, and in some areas I will be vehemently denounced,” Romney said during his speech in the Senate. “Does anyone seriously believe that I would agree to these consequences, except for an inescapable belief that my oath before God required me to do?”

However, Romney flopped as an unloyal political opportunist.

“He said he would be extremely conservative, he would be the most conservative man in the world, and when he joined CPAC after 2012, he didn’t want to have anything to do with us anymore,” said Schlapp.