Coyote leaps playfully towards his new badger friend

The coyote leaps playfully towards its new friend, a badger, before the duo trots together in a culvert under a highway near the region of the mountains of Santa Cruz.

The animals’ black and white video clip drew viral attention on social media – and wildlife nonprofits who believe the clip is the first to capture such behavior in San Francisco.

Scientific studies and documents on the Native Americans indicate that the two predators are known to hunt and wander together, but the playful body language of the coyote towards the first glimpse of the badger’s snout in the frame particularly surprised the groups of wild animals, according to the Peninsula Open Space Trust, a non-profit organization based in Palo Alto.

“We were speechless,” said Neal Sharma, director of the nonprofit wildlife liaison program.

Sharma said she received a text from Pathways for Wildlife, another non-profit organization, last month after her researchers reviewed the first batch of data.

“We got something,” according to the text, according to Sharma.

More than 50 cameras were installed near the Santa Cruz Mountain region, between San Francisco Bay and Monterey Bay, in 2018 as part of a study to identify hot spots on the road and learn how wildlife roams the landscape dotted with highways.

The video clip, captured in November, is only a snapshot in most of the still images and videos collected so far.

Deer, puma footprints, a gray fox, a raccoon, skunks and a variety of snakes and birds also appeared on camera.

Sharma said she hopes to complete the data analysis by 2021 and take advantage of ways to help provide these creatures with the resources they need to thrive.