Courteney Cox and David Beckham went into the hot tub together

Courteney Cox and David Beckham will each be involved in one of the upcoming episodes of the ABC hit “Fashionable Household”, in which the former star “Associates” shows pictures of the two sitting together in a whirlpool on the set.

The Instagram post on Friday afternoon contains two pictures of the visitor stars. The main exhibitions Cox [55] and Beckham [44] smile alone in the whirlpool, while Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet, actors of “Fashionable Household”, join in for the second picture.

“Too hot in the hot tub! #modernfamily, ”Cox labeled the steaming submit.

Some followers watched Cox put her hand on Beckham’s leg in the second picture, which she considered inappropriate when they considered that the actress and the athlete were in a critical relationship. Cox is currently Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid, while Beckham has been married to designer and Spice Lady Victoria Beckham for 20 years.

Beckham said that he and Cox only worked together for a few days to purify the air.