Court of Appeal renounces biofuel blending requirements through EPA refinery

EVANSVILLE, Ind., January 28 (UPI) – Maize growers and producers of biofuels are full of praise for a decision by the Federal Appeal Court that the Environmental Protection Agency has “surpassed its legal authority” by exempting three small refineries from the requirements for blending biofuels.

The verdict, pronounced at the end of Friday by the 10th American Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Mary Beck Briscoe in Denver, came in a lawsuit filed by four renewable fuel and farm groups in May 2018.

The suit accused the EPA of violating the Renewable Fuel Standard by exempting three small refineries that did not qualify.

“This is a clear victory for us after a series of disappointments from the EPA and the government about maintaining the Renewable Fuel Standard and how they decided to tackle the small refinery waivers,” said Brian Jennings, CEO of the American Coalition for Ethanol. , one of the groups that brought the suit.

“And this decision can have a clear impact on future applications for exemption.”

It is unclear whether the EPA will appeal.

In response to the ruling, the EPA said: “The Administration will continue to review and investigate the judgment in this case as we continue to implement the Renewable Fuel Standard in accordance with the statute.”

The US Coalition for Ethanol, along with the Renewable Fuels Association, the National Corn Growers Association and the National Farmers Union, has filed a lawsuit in response to a sharp rise in the number of small refinery waivers granted by the EPA under the Trump administration. is granted.

According to the Clean Air Act, the Renewable Fuel Standard sets an annual minimum for the amount of renewable fuels to be mixed in US gasoline and diesel. Small refineries are eligible for exemptions if they demonstrate that they will suffer disproportionately economically according to blending requirements.

But there is a snag.

“After the law was passed, every small refinery received an exception between 2010 and 2013,” Jennings said. “If a refinery wants to remain exempt after 2013, it must ask the EPA for an extension of the exemption.”

President Barack Obama’s EPA granted eight exemptions in 2013 and 2014 and seven in 2015.

From 2016, the first year that Trump’s administration oversaw the expansions, the number doubled more than to 19. The following year it quadrupled more than to 35.

“The amended Clean Air Act allows the EPA to grant an” extension “of the small refinery exemption – not an isolated” exemption “- in response to a convincing petition,” said the court of appeal.

“The statue restricts exceptions to situations with ‘extensions’, with the aim of forcing the market to accept escalating quantities of renewable fuels over time. None of the three small refineries here consistently received an exemption in the years prior to its petition was nothing for the office to ‘expand’. “

The court ruling has left three exceptions in the court case, and biofuel groups hope that the decision will reduce the number of exemptions in the coming years.

Such a result could help to raise prices for corn and ethanol, the groups said.

“To a large extent due to EPA’s unbridled and continuous abuse of the SRE program, 2019 was one of the most challenging years in history for the agricultural and biofuel sectors,” said Roger Johnson, president of the National Farmers Union, in a statement.

“We believe that this statement will help restore the RFS’s ability to boost demand and expand the markets for renewable fuels, as Congress intended, and thus a necessary shot in the arm for rural America. “

