Couples who have been let down will get a “highly unlikely” refund after Noah's wedding venue was suddenly closed

WESTMINSTER, Colo. – Couples across the country preparing to tie the knot are unlucky and, in some cases, thousands of dollars.

Noah’s venue, a company with venues across the country – including Westminster – suddenly closed this week.

FOX31 went to Westminster to speak to a devastating future bride and groom. Four more families came within an hour to look around for their venue and found that they were sharing the same wedding nightmare.

Planning a wedding can take years and thousands of dollars. Two local couples now know this only too well.

“We spent $ 9,000 on Noahs only,” said Cassie Ali, a future bride.

“We paid in full last week and it was over $ 6,000,” said Christina Vigil, whose wedding was planned for the Westminster Center.

Both women booked the venue in 2018 and received an email about the business formwork on Friday afternoon.

“While I struggled to find the right words, I wanted to say that Noah’s doors were closing,” the email said.

“I’m shaking. It’s heartbreaking and devastating because we have two months to have a venue and plan everything for our big day,” said Vigil.

The FOX31 problem-solvers found that Noahs Corporation filed for bankruptcy in May 2019 for a Chapter 11 reorganization.

These couples said they didn’t know until Friday, a few days after Noah made the final payments and closed the doors.

“You debited the remaining $ 1,900 from my account on February 6,” said Ali.

Aside from an email from an unemployed wedding planner, the couples haven’t made contact with anyone at the company yet.

“Nobody reached us. Corporate does not return calls. It’s just a dead end just like everyone has just disappeared, ”said Joseph Maes, a groom who will be affected by the closure.

Another couple who went to Noahs on Saturday said they had received no notice of the closure, including the email that others had received.

“We found out on the news,” said Julissa Chavez.

FOX31 knocked on the door of the Westminster venue, called the local branch, and turned to the company’s bankruptcy attorney, Kenneth L. Cannon. We didn’t get any responses on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Cannon spoke to our news partners at FOX8 in Cleveland.

He said Noahs Corporation filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2019, but the judge and U.S. bankruptcy trustee who oversaw the case converted it to Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Thursday.

The lawyer said that due to the liquidation, the likelihood of someone getting a refund of their money was “very unlikely.”

