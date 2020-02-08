Couples are devastated after finding out that the wedding venue is suddenly closed

Advertisement

WESTMINSTER, Colo. – Couples across the country preparing to tie the knot are unlucky and, in some cases, thousands of dollars.

Noahs, a company with nationwide wedding venues, including Westminster, has suddenly closed this week.

FOX31 went to Westminster to speak to a destroyed bride and groom to be Saturday. Within an hour of our arrival, four more families came to look for their venue and found that they shared the same wedding nightmare.

Advertisement

Planning the wedding of your dreams can take years and thousands of dollars. Two local couples now know this only too well.

“We only spent $ 9,000 on Noah’s,” said future bride Cassie Ali.

“We paid in full last week and it was over $ 6,000,” said Christina Vigil, a future bride.

The two future brides never met until Saturday. Both received an email two months before the biggest day of their lives.

“While struggling to find the right words, I wanted to say that Noah’s doors were closing,” Ali said as she read the email to FOX31.

Noah`s, the venue that both couples had already booked in 2018, will not be open on their planned and booked wedding dates.

“I am trembling, it is heartbreaking and devastating because we have two months to have a venue and plan everything for our big day,” said Vigil tearfully.

The problem solvers revealed that Noahs Corporation filed for bankruptcy in May 2019 for the Chapter 11 reorganization.

These couples said they didn’t know until Friday, a few days after Noah made the final payments and closed the doors.

“You debited the remaining $ 1,900 from my account on February 6,” Ali said, adding with tears, “It’s our special day.”

Aside from an email from a now unemployed wedding planner, the couples have not yet contacted a company.

“Nobody has contacted us, companies will not send calls back, it is just a dead end. As if everyone just disappeared, ”said Joseph Maes, future groom.

Another couple who went to Noah’s Saturday said they hadn’t even received an email.

“We found out on the news,” said Julissa Chavez.

FOX31 knocked on the door of the Westminster venue, called the local branch, and turned to the company’s bankruptcy attorney, Kenneth L. Cannon. We didn’t get any answers at this hour.

On Thursday, however, Cannon spoke to our news partners at Fox 8 in Cleveland.

According to Cannon, Noah’s company filed for bankruptcy in May 2019 for a Chapter 11 reorganization, but the judge and U.S. bankruptcy trustee who oversaw the case converted the case to Chapter 7 liquidation on Thursday.

According to the lawyer, due to the liquidation, it is “very unlikely that anyone will receive a refund of their money”.

Alert me

,