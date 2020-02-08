Couple defies bitter cold, finds peace while ice fishing in Colorado

Advertisement

OFFICER’S GULCH, Colorado – Ice fishing is a sport that has become increasingly popular in Colorado in recent years.

One weekend in January, FOX31 / Channel 2 photojournalist Aubrey Morse got up early to see what ice fishing was all about.

What is special about the pastime is that almost anyone can ice fish as long as the ice is thick enough – 4 inches. Whether you are a beginner or incredibly experienced, the sport offers time in nature and peace.

They also have die-hard guys like Chad Spjuth, who gets up from the sun and tries to go out and fish every weekend in winter.

Spjuth says it’s worth defying the cold to be outdoors in nature.

“The trees and the mountains … just have a quiet place that is my little corner for a weekend or a morning. That is what I enjoy,” said Spjuth.

Occasionally, friends and family join him.

“It’s just fun to take people who have never caught fish or never fished ice before,” said Spjuth. “Take them out and every time they catch a fish they say, ‘I can’t believe I did that!'”

Amanda Kelly, Spjuth’s girlfriend, never thought that she would be out on a frozen lake ice fishing in the cold. But she said she found it pleasant.

“It’s a nice change for me,” said Kelly. “It’s nice to get up early, just sit out here … it’s very peaceful. The view has something. It’s like a good mental charge.”

