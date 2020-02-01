Country star Ned LeDoux's daughter, 2, dies in a suffocation accident

Advertisement

The two-year-old daughter of the national star Ned LeDoux tragically choked on his death, the star and his spouse Morgan introduced themselves on Fb.

Ned and Haven LeDoux Instagram

“With great misfortune, Ned & Morgan inform their friends and followers that their two twelve-month-old daughter Haven died on October 20 due to a tragic asphyxiation accident in the house,” the report said on Sunday morning.

“The LeDoux household appreciates your love and support and is currently asking for privacy.”

The “Perpetually a Cowboy” singer previously said that paramedics were quickly informed about the Kansas apartment on October 20, “but he’s trying to resuscitate the child,” has been unsuccessful, Style of Country reported.

Ned LeDoux, 42, son of the late people, Chris LeDoux, celebrated his daughter’s second birthday just over a month before her death.

“Today the big number 2! Delighted to live for this special occasion. What kind of personality is this? “Is the heartbreaking picture under a photo of the smiling toddler, who was dressed in a scorching pink shirt with the words” Two Cool “.