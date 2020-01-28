Countries that evacuate nationals from areas affected by the corona virus in China

Advertisement

By: Reuters |

Updated: January 28, 2020 9:54:07 AM

Countries around the world are planning to evacuate diplomatic personnel and citizens from Chinese areas affected by the new corona virus. (ANP)

Advertisement

Countries around the world are planning to evacuate diplomatic personnel and citizens from Chinese areas affected by the new corona virus, which is spreading rapidly.

Wuhan, a city with 11 million inhabitants in Hubei province, is the epicenter of the outbreak. Wuhan is virtually stuck and a large part of Hubei, where almost 60 million people live, is under a journey.

Below are the evacuation plans of some countries and how they plan to manage the health risks of those who return.

Follow Coronavirus outbreak Live updates | Three Indians isolated at the RML hospital in Delhi; China toll rises to 106

France expects to repatriate up to several hundred of its 800 citizens living in the Wuhan area. Evacuees will have to spend 14 days in quarantine to prevent the virus from spreading in France.

Japan is expected to arrange charter flights on Tuesday for all citizens wishing to return from Wuhan, say two sources familiar with the case. Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said about 430 Japanese nationals are in Hubei province.

The Spanish government is working with China and the European Union to repatriate Spanish nationals from the Wuhan area, said Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya.

The US Department of Foreign Affairs said that the personnel of its Wuhan consulate will evacuate to the United States and offer a limited number of seats to US citizens during a flight. Some citizens will be able to board the ‘single flight’ that Wuhan leaves for San Francisco on January 28.

Britain is in talks with international partners to find solutions to help British and other foreigners leave Wuhan, said a spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Canada has about 167 nationals in the Wuhan area, said Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne Monday, and eight people have sought consular assistance, which is being provided. Although the minister does not exclude possible evacuations, he has not indicated that there were any plans at the moment, and added that each consular request would be evaluated “case by case”.

Russia has talked to China about the evacuation of its nationals from Wuhan and Hubei Province, the Russian embassy in China said.

The Dutch government is investigating ways of evacuating 20 Dutch citizens from Wuhan, ANP news agency reports.

Authorities in Myanmar said they had canceled a planned evacuation of 60 students from Mandalay who were studying in Wuhan. Kyaw Yin Myint, a spokesperson for the Mandalay municipal government, told Reuters that a “final decision” had been made to send them back after 14 days after the virus’s incubation period had expired.

Download the Indian Express app for the latest world news

.

Advertisement