Counting starts with the Irish elections because the exit survey shows a dead head between three parties Latest Brexit news and top stories

February 9, 2020 – 09:43

DUBLIN, IRELAND – FEBRUARY 04: (LR) Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin, Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar and Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald take part in the debate of the last TV leaders in the RTE studios on February 4, 2020 in Donnybrook, Dublin, Ireland. The Irish general elections take place on February 8 (Photo by Niall Carson – Pool / Getty Images)

Counting started after the general election of Ireland after an exit survey indicated a statistical dead heat between Fine Gael, Sinn Fein and Fianna Fail.

The indications suggest that three parties are within one percentage point of each other – with Fine Gael at 22.4%, Sinn Fein at 22.3% and Fianna Fail at 22.2%.

If confirmed, these results would represent a dramatic breakthrough for Sinn Fein south of the Irish border – challenging the 90-year duopoly of the two main parties of the Republic.

The odds would still be stacked against Mary Lou McDonald who is leading the next government as taoiseach, as Sinn Fein handled only 42 candidates in the race for the 160 seats of the Dail parliament.

None of the three parties is expected to reach the 80-seat threshold to enable it to rule independently, and a coalition government of any complexion is almost inevitable.

The Brexit did not play a prominent role in the election campaign, which was instead dominated by domestic issues such as rising rents, record numbers of homeless people, controversy over retirement age and a struggling health service.

There seems to be a mood for change, and the exit survey also suggested that Sinn Fein drew support from younger voters who want to end nine years in Fine Gael’s power – but no longer want to trust Fianna Fail after the financial crash affecting her last tenure.

Meanwhile, it is predicted that the Green Party will take 7.9%, labor 4.6%, social democrats 3.4% and solidarity / People Before Profit 2.8%.

Negotiations on forming a coalition government are probably complex with both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, where they stated earlier that they would not conclude an agreement with Sinn Fein.

After the last Irish elections in 2016, negotiations to form the Fine Gael-Fianna Fail coalition lasted 70 days.

The exit poll, conducted by Ipsos MRBI, the pollers of the Irish Times, was jointly commissioned by The Irish Times, RTE, TG4 and UCD.

