The bushfire season for Greg Hodges started in September when the north of NSW began. The head of the strike squad for the headquarters brigade in the northern beaches sent three and five-day crews to extremely destructive fires in the spring, hundreds of miles from the base.

This fire season was not normal and the toll on paid and volunteer firefighters would be enormous. Ten would die in three states.

The federal government has funded additional psychosocial services to cope with the anticipated rates of post-traumatic stress disorder and trauma among rescue workers and bushfire victims.

Hodges, a 45-year-old owner of four professions, has spent three decades in the emergency medical service. As a straightforward trader, he has thoughts that he doesn’t have to fear to share.

Greg Hodges, Strike Team Leader for the Brigade of the Northern Beach Headquarters of the Rural Fire Service. Photo: Jessica Hromas

“Let’s just hope that the bad things that happened this season will be used as a learning tool to improve things for the next season,” he says.

“Because if you don’t, the fires that have lost their lives have been wasted. I didn’t know any of them personally, but at home it was pretty bad if it was one of your friends who went out that day . “

The Hodges strike team went through the state and defended cities that are now tantamount to loss. Bargo, Bilpin, Nelligen, Adaminaby.

Nelligen was a “shit fight,” he says. Misinformation, a missing crew, hostilities – and seven houses lost.

Then when it was over, Hodges had to tell the families.

“The service is not training you to do this,” he says, adding that it is a burden that he rejects for the crew.

“They have families that are in tears and children that are crying and they have nothing left. I prefer to be open and honest with them and tell them that they can take care of them every now and then.”

There are streets in Sydney where Hodges doesn’t shut down because that would trigger his own PTSD, and even though he knows it’s from a good place, he wants strangers to stop asking him about the fires on the street to whom he has been.

Bilpin was midnight dark in the afternoon when everything “hit the fan” and the fire came back for a second. Buildings caught fire and there was nothing anyone could do.

Firemen were caught in the flames a few times, Hodges says.

“You can be as careful and preventive as you want, but sometimes shit happens and you can be in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

“Bilpin doesn’t trigger that much, actually nothing. For me it was just a fire. We lost a few, but we had some damn good parades. Some really good parades, and so you have to see it with everything.”

Helen Davidson