Council of London continues to fly European flag despite Brexit Latest Brexit news and top stories

Steve Curran with the European flag that the Hounslow Council will continue to fly. Photo: Facebook.

A London council will continue to fly the European flag after the Brexit in an effort to show that it remains an ‘internationalist municipality’.

Hounslow Council has attracted a mix of praise and criticism following their promise to continue flying the blue and yellow flags after the Brexit day.

The leader was accused of “not listening” to voters, while others claimed that “elected representatives no longer believe in the democracy that puts them in their position”.

But Hounslow’s decision reflects that the area voted for Remain – albeit 51% to 49% – where councilor Steve Curran claims that the gesture shows that EU citizens in the municipality are still “friends, neighbors and loved ones” who ” valued members of our communities “.

He said: “Although the decision to leave the EU has been made, we know that there is still a lot of uncertainty and concern among our EU citizens, their families and employers, as well as local businesses and organizations.

“Our EU citizens, many of whom work for the council and our partners such as schools, health and social care services, and the police, make a huge contribution to the diversity and rich culture of the municipality.

“They are our friends, neighbors and loved ones, and we want them to stay.

“They have also made a huge contribution to our local economy. Their skills, innovation and hard work have been central to the fantastic business growth we have seen in the municipality, and the jobs and opportunities that arise for residents.

“In addition to the council that advises and supports them as well as possible, we want to ensure that they continue to feel welcome as valued members of our communities.

“We continue to fly the EU flag as a symbol that we remain an internationalist municipality, a gateway to London for people and businesses, a place that embraces diversity and that EU citizens can call home.”

The news came as Nicola Sturgeon promised to ensure that the Scottish Parliament continued to fly the European flag in Hollyrood despite opposition from some MSPs.

