At the start of 2020, Grizzlies guard Ja Morant had already left all active NBA Rookie of the Year contenders behind.

Morant entered New Year’s Day with an average of 17.4 points, 6.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game, while he generated buzz with his midair acrobatics. No one else came close to that production.

But the long-awaited debut of Pelicans ahead of Zion Williamson in January can make Rookie of the Year discussions interesting, as the last two months of the campaign unfold.

Is it possible for someone who has missed an injury for about three months to claim a season-long award? Barely, and the circumstances must be extraordinary and contain an unlikely play-off berth for New Orleans. However, the smallest chance remains, given Williamson’s groundbreaking influence on the floor and the flair with which the pelicans have played in recent weeks.

Before this week, Williamson had passed very few speed bumps to start his career. He showered 3-pointers in his debut, then showed his dominance in by taking up double doubles against the playoff-bound Celtics and Rockets.

But earlier this week in a loss of 120-108 against Milwaukee, Williamson finally came back to earth with a 5-for-19 shooting in which he was completely dominated by Giannis Antetokounmpo. Williamson started ice-cold in the nationally aired tilt, only scored after nearly six minutes in the action, when he gave a Jrue Holiday miss. He struggled to move Antetokounmpo or Brook Lopez with his large frame and kept grabbing in the air with a few offensive moves from Antetokounmpo. His 20-7-5 line felt empty considering his inefficiency.

Williamson went 32 minutes Tuesday and 25 minutes Thursday, and he has now exceeded 28 minutes in four of his last five games. Injury-related playing time restrictions have been lifted. He averages 19.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, and he could improve that statline while settling in the competition. For comparison: Morant averages 17.4 points, 7.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

There are 30 games left for the Pelicans and 31 games for the Grizzlies. That would give Williamson a maximum of 38 games played in total this season and Morant a maximum of 71, although neither of them can be expected to participate in each game. After winning the Bulls on Thursday evening, New Orleans is 5.5 games from a play-off spot. Memphis (26-25) occupies seed No. 8 and holds a multi-game cushion over the rest of the Western Conference package.

If the Grizzlies get the play-offs, Morant Rookie of the year wins. If the pelicans miss the playoffs, Morant Rookie of the year wins. Should Williamson take fewer than 20 points and 10 rebounds on average, Morant Rookie of the year wins.

However, if none of these conditions occur, Williamson will have a fascinating case for the prize.

Here’s how the NBA Rookie of the Year race currently stands:

NBA Rookie of the Year ranking

1. Yes Morant

Stock: stable

2. Zion Williamson

Stock: rising

3. Brandon Clarke

Stock: stable

4. Kendrick Nunn

Stock: stable