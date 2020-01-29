Coroner Finds Police Broke Rules In Fatal Sydney Car Chase | News from Australia

Advertisement

Police broke their instructions in a fatal chase on the residential streets of Sydney, which ended in the dead man’s car in two, a coroner said.

Andrew Ngo, 35, was rich in methamphetamine and ingested morphine when he failed to stop at a random breath test site in west Sydney on December 9, 2017.

The parolee, a disqualified driver, led the police in a chase through Lapstone, at the foot of the Blue Mountains, before driving the wrong way on the Great Western Highway and crashing into a tree.

Deputy state coroner Elizabeth Ryan said police were right to prosecute Ngo but repeatedly failed to tell each other what they were doing.

In the most egregious breach, Chief Constable Barry Thurling did not broadcast that he had partially or completely crossed the wrong side of the road 16 times, had traveled more than 80 km / h in an area of ​​50 km / h 12 times and had repeatedly failed to maintain a two-second gap between his cars and Ngo’s.

Sometimes the highway patrol officer exceeded 100 km / h on residential roads lined with parked cars. It finally crashed into a ramp when Ngo made a sudden turn.

In Tuesday’s finding, Ryan said that Thurling’s supervisor was clear that he would have ended the pursuit if he had had a more complete picture. “Communication is essential to the effective management of a police chase,” she said.

The pursuing police did not know the identity of Ngo, also known as Giang Dinh Tran and Andrew Tran, and chased him because of his failure to stop for RBT.

Thurling said at the investigation that it was difficult to chase Ngo while communicating his speed and driving behavior to the supervisors.

Ryan said it was an issue that the New South Wales police should investigate further, but did not formally recommend that the police introduce real-time tracking for their cars.

Officers also broke the policy by using sirens to approach the chase area without notifying supervisors. But Ryan did not criticize them, saying that there were problems with the practical implementation of the prosecution policy.

She concluded by saying that Ngo faced a high possibility of a fatal accident regardless of police involvement, given the impact of his drug-related condition on his driving and decision-making skills.

