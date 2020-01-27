Coroner: 17-month-old woman and son die in alleged suicide murder in Rocky Mountain National Park

Advertisement

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colorado – A woman appears to have killed her young son before committing suicide in Rocky Mountain National Park last week, according to a report released Monday by the Larimer County Coroner’s office.

Tristen Watson, a 24-year-old woman from Colorado Springs, died of a gunshot wound to the head. Christopher Watson, 17-month-old Tristen’s son, also died of a gunshot head injury, according to the coroner’s office.

Tristen’s death is listed as suicide; Christopher’s is listed as a homicide.

Advertisement

On Friday, RMNP officials were informed of a suicidal matter that was probably inside the park.

Tristen’s vehicle was found near Upper Beaver Meadows Road.

Park wardens found the Watsons dead in the afternoon. Park officials have not said exactly where the bodies were found.

No further details on the case have been made public.

Alert me

Advertisement