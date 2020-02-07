Coronavirus transmission has not yet been controlled, epidemic started much earlier: study

Advertisement

February 7, 2020



According to a new study by the University of Toronto, in which the number of fatalities in the novel coronavirus was 637 in China, the epidemic started earlier and the transmission of the disease has not yet been brought under control in China.

“When the epidemic sets in in December, you won’t be able to reach that number of cases, even if you’ve pushed reproduction very strongly,” said DLSPH professor David Fisman, one of the co-creators of the disease transmission model that can be found on the Annals of America medicine the report.

Reproduction in epidemiology essentially means the number of secondary cases that a single case in a vulnerable population can infect. “If you have a reproductive number of 3, the epidemic could not be identified in mid-December because it falls below the cases identified in December,” he said.

“It had to be earlier, which raises some interesting questions about how this came about. The plausible start date appears to be in mid-November, ”said Fisman.

The Chinese government has taken measures to curb the spread of the virus in mid-January. However, the graphic indicates that the reproductive number of the disease has not dropped below 1 – the level required to combat it.

“Even if the reproduction is less than 1 – a case does less than a new case before it disappears and the epidemic peaks disappear – according to the model on January 14th, this level control does not take place because the observed cases exceed this level” said professors David Fisman and Ashleigh Tuite.

Reproduction numbers have been no less than one in the past week since the World Health Organization officially declared the epidemic an internationally worrying public health emergency.

The model replicates epidemiological scenarios with open access data that Professors Tuite and Fisman update daily. According to Fisman, it takes about a week to infect someone and show the symptoms of the virus. “What you see today (in the graph) is what happened last week.”

The model also allows users to create plausible epidemic curves or scenarios to track the outbreak. Fisman said it was a simplified version of reality that could preclude ongoing narratives.

“You can play with it to see what the reaction is. It is a qualitative instrument: there is also a lot that we cannot say with certainty. If the cases turn sharply to the right and no longer rise, there are two options: control has been achieved or resources are running low. We cannot distinguish between them based on the graphics alone. “

Fisman and Tuite will work on the lethality of the virus in an upcoming publication.

