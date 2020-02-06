Advertisement

EST

08:23

Third UK coronavirus case confirmed

A third person in the UK tested positive for the corona virus. This has been confirmed.

The patient was diagnosed to the Brighton Guardian and is being transferred to an infectious diseases department in a London hospital.

Prof. Chris Whitty, chief physician for England, said:

Another patient tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to three. The person did not acquire this in the UK.

The patient is taken to a specialized NHS center and we use robust infection control measures to prevent the virus from spreading further. The NHS is well prepared to deal with these cases and we are now working quickly to identify all the contacts the patient has had.

There were two other confirmed cases of corona viruses in the UK – an unnamed Chinese student from York University and his mother, who are being treated at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

The University of York said the student confirmed that he was infected with the virus and had not come into contact with other students.

EST

07:26

China is not prepared for the scale of the Corona virus outbreak, but has mobilized the entire country to fight the epidemic, said Beijing’s ambassador to the UK, Liu Xiaoming.

When Liu answered questions from the media this morning, he said:

I cannot say that China is prepared for this outbreak, we do not have enough beds or hospitals. For this reason, we built two emergency hospitals in just ten days.

He added that Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting yesterday, instructing medical personnel to work “around the clock” to treat patients.

Liu said he could understand the complaints of some residents in Wuhan, but it would take some time for them to understand the urgency of the situation. He assured that all basic needs of the residents were taken care of.

He stressed that the rest of China is not in the same closed state as Hubei Province, but said that some local authorities may have overreacted in responding to the outbreak.

Finally, he said that the communication between Xi and Boris Johnson was good, unlike reports this morning that indicated concerns that the prime minister had not sent a personal message of support regarding the corona virus outbreak.

EST

06:35

China’s ambassador criticizes “rumor and panic” about coronavirus

Chinese ambassador to the UK, Liu Xiaoming, warned of “rumors and panic” and called on the British government to help China deal with the outbreak of the corona virus.

It is hoped that the governments of all countries, including the United Kingdom, will understand and support China’s efforts, avoid overreactions, avoid panic and ensure normal cooperation and exchange between countries.

Some (media) reports are biased and even contain malicious slander and disinformation. Rumors and panic are more scary than the virus.

He defended China’s handling of the outbreak and said the country was “open, transparent, and responsible for working with the world.”

He stressed that the impact on China’s economy would be temporary and said the country rejected some travel and trade restrictions imposed by other nations.

Eventually, he condemned “insulting and discriminatory behavior against the overseas Chinese community,” which was fueled by panic over the virus.

EST

06:11

Virgin Atlantic extends suspension of flights to Shanghai

Virgin Atlantic has extended the suspension of its flights between Heathrow and Shanghai due to the corona virus until March 28.

A spokesman for the airline said:

We continue to monitor the coronavirus situation very carefully, including the latest guidelines from the World Health Organization and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), which issued new guidelines for UK citizens to leave China on Tuesday if they are able to do so.

Given this new FCO recommendation, increasing entry restrictions for visitors to mainland China and our strict security awareness, Virgin Atlantic has decided to extend the suspension of flight operations from Heathrow to Shanghai until March 28, 2020.

They said that all passengers booked for the trip would be given a refund option. You should contact the customer service team via their SMS messaging system at +44 (0) 7481 339184.

Countries around the world, including the U.S., Japan, Australia, and New Zealand, continue to impose travel restrictions to prevent the spread of the corona virus.

Saudi Arabia has announced that its citizens will be prohibited from visiting China, and expatriates cannot return to the country if they violate travel restrictions.

The UK Directorate General for Passports also said that travel document legislation would apply to citizens traveling to the country affected by the coronavirus.

The US temporarily blocks entry for foreigners who have traveled to China in the past 14 days, while Japan denies entry to foreigners who have been in the center of the outbreak in Hubei Province in the past 14 days.

EST

05:40

More than 140 Russians were evacuated from Wuhan, the center of the coronavirus outbreak, to a medical facility in Siberia, which is guarded by members of the Russian National Guard.

Inside, many have visited Instagram to blog their quarantined time and take pictures of their eating and training routines.

Pavel Lichman, a model who was evacuated from Wuhan, told the Guardian:

Quarantine is fairly simple and straightforward. The only thing is that we are not allowed to come into contact with the people in the neighboring rooms. We don’t leave our rooms. You bring us food. Doctors come in to test us: check our temperatures, examine our throats, and measure the amount of oxygen in our blood.

If the evacuees leave their room according to the doctors’ warning, the two-week countdown starts again.

In the other rooms, the Russians took stock of the bizarre events and planned their time in the lock. “Plans for the next two weeks,” wrote a young woman as she started a Netflix documentary about rapper Travis Scott.

Another modeled her striped pajamas on a balcony overlooking a snow-covered birch forest.

Student Marina Zaitseva visited Wuhan when the outbreak occurred. In an interview with the Fontanka.ru website, she described a difficult evacuation from China on board a military aircraft with little idea of ​​where they were going.

When they arrived at the medical facility, they were told to hand in their clothes for disinfection. She said:

In the hall we met people not only in masks, but also in full bodysuits. You met us as if we were broadcasting this virus.

EST

05:21

The United States continues to fly hundreds of its citizens from Wuhan, the city where the outbreak of the corona virus breaks out. This is expected to be the last of their charter flights.

On Wednesday, two planes flew 350 citizens back to an Air Force base in California, and two more flights will arrive from Wuhan this week. The USA does not expect further charter flights thereafter.

Janis Mackey Frayer

(@Janisfrayer)

On a US evacuation flight from #Wuhan: protective suits, Ghostbusters masks, megaphones, forms and a heads-up for Americans, it gets “really strange” when they land. Last US airlift tonight as #Coronavirus cases in #China rise to over 28,000; 563 have died. @NBCNews (video Jacob Wilson) pic.twitter.com/CJZ5i6ALQg

February 6, 2020

Other countries, including Singapore, which are arranging a second evacuation flight later this week, are also moving their nationals out of the region.

EST

05:00

The British, who were evacuated from Wuhan last week, have been informed that they can leave the quarantine facility in the Wirral next Thursday.

Matt Raw, one of 83 British citizens who flew from Wuhan on the first evacuation flight, received the news last night:

We have just been advised that we can leave here on Thursday, February 13th. We basically spent half of our time. As long as the status quo remains and nobody gets sick, we should be able to leave in a week.

It is great news to have an end date in sight.

Coronavirus: Brit is quarantined at the Wirral Hospital after leaving the Wuhan video

Another 11 British were evacuated on a France chartered flight on Sunday after many failed to make their first flight to the airport in time.

They are kept separate from those in the first quarantine.

EST

04:34

Chinese officials are reported to be “concerned” that Boris Johnson has not yet sent the country a personal message of support for the coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister’s father Stanley Johnson met with Chinese ambassador Liu Xiaoming on Tuesday and reported to British officials – and was accidentally copied to the BBC.

Stanley Johnson met the Chinese ambassador on Tuesday. Photo: Mark Thomas / REX / Shutterstock

The email to Environment Minister Zac Goldsmith and other British officials said:

When the corona virus broke out, Mr. Liu was apparently concerned that there was still no direct contact between the Prime Minister and the Chinese leader regarding a personal message or a phone call.

A government spokesman said Britain has been in close contact with the Chinese authorities since the outbreak.

EST

4.4

A former World Health Organization special adviser said researchers still have weeks to test a coronavirus vaccine on animals. However, it could take months before human trials are carried out.

David Harper said this morning in Sky News: “Researchers around the world are working very hard.

“We believe that we are only a few weeks away from the animal testing required before we start testing on the human vaccine. This could take a few months, of course, but it is still much shorter than we would normally expect a vaccine of this kind. “

Sky news

(@Sky News)

Former special adviser to @WHO says it makes “sense” that the NHS advises hospitals to create “priority rating capsules” for those suspected of suffering from #Coronavirus.

David Harper also said the vaccine against the virus “works very well”. # KayBurley: https://t.co/cMHO7fsDYJ pic.twitter.com/HGVHLDzbtb

February 6, 2020

EST

03:38

A former World Health Organization employee who led the response to SARS said the “full potential” of the coronavirus was not yet known.

David Heyman, professor of epidemiology of infectious diseases at the London School of Hygiene, said on the BBC Radio 4 Today program:

The full potential of this virus is not yet known. Will this virus become a virus that is endemic to humans and will continue to be transmitted in the coming years?

We don’t understand the spectrum of the disease. We don’t know how many infections are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms like the common cold, so it’s impossible to identify all cases.

He said the illness was spread over dropletsWhen people are in an area where they can cough against each other and there is no evidence to suggest that they can be transmitted over long distances.

EST

03:12

A Briton suffering from coronavirus quarantine on a cruise ship in Japan has raised concerns about ongoing surveillance of the disease on board.

David Abel of Northamptonshire praised Princess Cruises for dealing with the situation so far, but continued to raise concerns about fighting the disease on the ship.

“What health checks have we done in the past three or four days or since the health check when the quarantine officers came on board? None at all, ”Abel said in a Facebook video post.

No health check was carried out, so we don’t know if there are still people on board who have symptoms that may have the virus. We do not know.

I am now a little worried about the health checks, which I believe should take place because if there are more infected people on board, they should be released. We want a virus-free ship.

David Abel is stuck on the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan.

Health workers in the port city of Yokohama said Thursday that 10 more people on the Diamond Princess had tested positive for the disease, in addition to 10 others on Wednesday when the ship was first isolated.

These 20 people are treated in nearby hospitals while the rest of the passengers stay in their cabins.

Abel, who is said to be the only two British on board with his wife, added: “And what happens when we finally return to the UK? Are we going to be quarantined again for another 14 days? “

It is believed that the Federal Foreign Office has offered support, but the cruise ship personnel have the situation settled.

EST

2.3

China has announced it will cut US $ 75 billion in customs duties in half as the country’s economy is under additional pressure from the corona virus outbreak.

Customs duties are reduced from 10% to 5% for some goods and from 5% to 2.5% for others.

The announcement is part of a partial solution to the long-term trade war between the United States and China that was agreed last month, and the United States will also remove some tariffs under the agreement.

The cuts will take effect on February 14, but tariffs will remain limited to US $ 35 billion worth of goods.

China’s economy suffered from the outbreak of the corona virus. Factories across the country were closed and manufacturing declined.

EST

02:37

This is Jessica Murray, who replaces Alison to keep up with the latest developments with the coronavirus outbreak later in the day.

Global health experts have warned that “hidden” cases of corona viruses mean that we can only see the “tip of the iceberg”.

Tom Frieden, former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said there could be “far more cases” than previously thought.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that containment is very unlikely,” said Frieden. “It’s probably not worth giving up, but trying to curb Wuhan coronaviruses like Sars and Mers is very unlikely, just because of the number of cases and the number of (Chinese) provinces, and the ease with which they are easy to find in families spread out. “

He added:

It is a fog of war reality, which leads me to believe that what we see is the tip of the iceberg.