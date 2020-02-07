Coronavirus shatters China's dream of overtaking Hollywood in 2020

Advertisement

Published: February 7, 2020, 11:18:07 am

Theaters across the country have been closed since January 24, while fear of infection has caused people to avoid crowded places.

China is no longer on the right track to dethrone the United States as the world’s largest film market this year.

The corona virus has put pressure on up-and-coming Hollywood rivals and has practically wiped out ticket sales during the past seven days of New Year’s Day – a week that historically has had most to do with box office pickups. Theaters across the country have been closed since January 24, while fear of infection has caused people to avoid crowded places.

Rance Pow, CEO of Artisan Gateway, a consulting firm for the cinema industry, estimated the losses from the collapse in ticket sales during the festival were $ 1 billion. This figure represents about 10% of expected 2020 earnings and is expected to increase as uncertainty about the outbreak persists.

The effects of a virus that killed more than 600 people and shook the local film market are likely to spread to Hollywood, which is increasingly dependent on Chinese audiences as domestic ticket sales decrease. Walt Disney Co. said this week that the epidemic is a headwind for his studio.

“The loss will cause significant financial damage to both theaters and production companies in China. If the theaters remain closed for several weeks, the financial damage will increase,” said Lindsay Conner, partner and head of entertainment consultancy in Los Angeles Manatt, Phelps & Phillips. “With Chinese cinemas closed due to the outbreak, Hollywood’s plans to distribute new films in China are also uncertain.”

Shares in Wanda Film Holding Co., a cinema operator controlled by billionaire Wang Jianlin, have fallen 27% since January 17. Imax China Holding Inc., which operates large screens, fell 22%, while Beijing Enlight Media Co., Ltd., one of the largest studios in China, lost 18%.

After a construction boom that has increased ticket sales sixfold since 2010, China has already overtaken the United States in terms of the number of cinema screens. Analysts had expected the market to outperform the U.S. this year in terms of sales.

Sales of cinema tickets in the country without booking fees rose 4.1% last year to 58.9 billion yuan ($ 8.5 billion), compared to 9.7 billion yuan in 2010. Imported films accounted for $ 10 billion in 2010 Last year around 36% of box office sales in China were the largest foreign market for US films.

The exhibitors have announced that they have not set a date for the reopening of the cinemas. In China, this means potential delays for Hollywood films such as Disney’s “Mulan” – based on a legendary Chinese warrior – and Pixar’s “Onward”, which Pow is slated for the US debut in March.

For companies like Disney, the hit isn’t just the film business. The theme park in Shanghai was closed, as was Disneyland in Hong Kong, which had already been hit by the city’s political unrest. Executives at California’s entertainment giant Burbank announced on Tuesday that closing theme parks would save around $ 175 million in the current quarter.

Local films that will be shown during the New Year holidays included “Detective Chinatown 3”, the third episode of China’s most commercially successful comedy “Leap” based on the real history of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, and “Jiang Ziya: Legend of Deification. “

“Even if the virus ends today, the backlog of films to be released – all Chinese – are pretty large,” said Chris Fenton, film producer and trustee of the US Asia Institute. A delay in the release of “Mulan” in China would also raise the question of whether Disney would postpone the release in the United States, he said.

