Coronavirus: Santa Clarita radio station owners on quarantined ship

Two Santa Clarita residents are among 3,700 passengers and crew members quarantined on a cruise ship docked in Japan after a coronavirus epidemic.

Carl Goldman decided to offer his wife, Jeri Seratti-Goldman, a combined surprise birthday and Christmas gift from a 16-day cruise in Southeast Asia aboard the Diamond Princess. The trip was scheduled to end last week. But after a passenger who left the ship in Hong Kong was diagnosed with the virus, Japanese health officials placed the ship under quarantine for two weeks. The quarantine is scheduled to end on February 19.

The couple own the Santa Clarita KHTS radio station and documented their experiences in a journal on the station’s website.

“My wife smiled and said, ‘Little house life is happening,’ wrote Carl Goldman, remembering when they learned about their two-week forties. “I did a quick projection of the calendar and said,” Happy Valentine’s Day. “

So far, 70 people on board have been diagnosed with the virus, and six new cases have been reported on Saturday. The Goldmans and the other passengers on the ship, which is docked in Yokohama, Japan, have told stories of friendliness on the social media from crew members and also of decreased supplies and comfort.

On the third day of quarantine, the couple saw dozens of ambulances and people in safety gear chasing the victims. They also ran out of bottled water and started boiling the available water before drinking it.

The next day, they realized that they lacked clean clothes and deodorant and that the load on their electric toothbrushes was low. Later that day, Princess Cruises restocked the ship in port with food and bottled water.

“My wife’s reaction to the toilet paper was like giving her a diamond ring,” wrote Carl Goldman.

On Saturday evening, the president of Princess Cruises, Jan Swartz, released a video statement, claiming that the company had received approximately 2,000 drugs from those on board.

“Our team sorts and distributes the drugs as soon as we receive them,” said Swartz.

The company recently added satellite TV channels and more than 50 movies to the ship’s programming, which also includes fitness and exercise videos, he said in a statement.

In a Facebook video posted Sunday morning in Japan – Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles – Jeri Seratti-Goldman said the couple had been tested for the virus three times a day and had not contracted it. Seratti-Goldman said they had been able to leave their room on Saturday for the first time in five days, and they went on the ship’s balcony and walked for an hour.

In their messages, the Goldmans also kept the mood cheerful, noting that the expansion of the films available allowed them to spend views of “Dumbo”.

“Will Carl and Jeri’s wedding spend another eleven days in quarantine in their cabin?” They wrote in the newspaper on Friday. “Join us on Monday for updates on their adventures.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.