Coronavirus report: Death toll rises to 813 as new cases emerge in China. PM Modi writes to Xi Jinping

Updated: February 9th 2020, 10:21:31 pm

Passengers wearing masks and covered with plastic bags are walking in front of the Shanghai train station in China when the country is infected by a new corona virus on February 9, 2020. (Reuters)

The number of deaths caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus rose to 813 in China, exceeding the number of people killed worldwide by the SARS epidemic 2002/03. However, it is positive that the number of cases has decreased for the first time after weeks of sharp increases. Almost 774 people worldwide were killed by the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic in southern China.

In the 24 hours that ended at midnight on Saturday, approximately 2,656 new virus cases were reported, most of them in the central province of Hubei. According to a report by the China National Health Commission, the number of cases reported has decreased by approximately 20 percent compared to the 3,399 new cases reported in the last 24-hour period.

According to Reuters, the Chinese authorities are now planning to return millions of people to work after a long New Year break, as most Chinese cities look like ghost towns due to closures, canceled flights, closed factories and closed schools.

China’s cabinet also said it would coordinate with traffic authorities to ensure the smooth return of workers in key industries such as food and pharmaceuticals. In order to reduce the risk of infection, the special coronavirus group of the State Council asked people to return in “batches”. (Click here to follow our coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.)

China’s death toll from the new virus outbreak has risen to over 800 and has exceeded the death toll in the 2002/03 SARS epidemic as other governments stepped up efforts to fight the disease. (AP)

According to the China National Health Commission, the number of confirmed cases of the virus is now 37,198 nationwide.

A week after India evacuated 647 Indians and seven Maldives from Wuhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, thanking him for the coordination by the Chinese authorities on the 96-hour operation. Prime Minister Modi also offered help to China to deal with the outbreak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese Prime Minister Xi Jinping. (Source: Twitter / Narendra Modi)

In his letter, PM Modi expressed his solidarity with the Prime Minister and also expressed his condolences for the unfortunate loss of life due to the outbreak.

To date, three positive cases of coronavirus have been identified in India, all in Kerala. As a precaution, the Mizoram government quarantined six students who had recently returned from China on Sunday.

In Assam, 151 people at various airports were examined for new types of corona viruses, while 56 people who had traveled from abroad were placed under house arrest. According to the Health and Family Office, 151 passengers, including 66 in Guwahati, have been screened so far.

Upon arrival in Maharashtra, 31 of the 36 people quarantined since January 18 rated the infection negative, while five more people are expected to receive test results, the health ministry said on Sunday. To date, over 21,000 travelers have been screened at Mumbai International Airport, 36 of which have been quarantined.

$ 10.26 billion to fight the “enemy of humanity”

To combat the epidemic, the Chinese Treasury released a total of 71.85 billion yuan (10.26 billion US dollars) on all levels of government on Sunday. The ministry said it will use the funds to ensure that citizens can afford diagnosis and treatment. The funds will also be used to ensure that each region’s efforts to fight the virus are not hampered by financial constraints, a statement on its website said.

Passengers wearing masks are walking at the Chinese train station in Shanghai when the country is struck by the outbreak of the novel corona virus on February 9, 2020. (Reuters)

In an interview with BBC television, China’s ambassador to Britain described the novel corona virus as “the enemy of humanity”, but added that it was “controllable, avoidable and curable”. “At this moment, it is very difficult to predict when we will have a turning point,” Liu Xiaoming told the BBC. “We hope to be there soon, but the isolation and quarantine measures have been very effective,” he added.

A policeman wears a mask as he walks past the Oriental Pearl Tower in the Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, China, when the country is struck by an outbreak of a new corona virus. (Reuters)

The virus has also spread to at least 27 countries and regions and infected more than 330 people, the Reuters news agency reported.

WHO sends international mission to China

The Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that the health agency will send an international mission to China as soon as it receives a response from Beijing. The WHO also said that the number of cases of coronavirus in China is “stabilizing”, which is “good news”.

However, the United Nations Department of Health also warned that it was too early to make any predictions as to whether the virus could have peaked.

